Colombia Bus Bombing Kills At Least 13, Authorities Blame Dissident FARC Groups

A devastating bomb attack on a bus in western Colombia has left at least 13 people dead and 17 wounded. Authorities attribute the attack to dissident factions of the FARC, highlighting a surge in violence in the southwest of the country.

A devastating explosives attack in western Colombia on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people and left 17 others wounded, according to a police source.

The incident occurred while a bus was traveling along the Panamerican Highway in Cajibio, Cauca, as confirmed by Governor Octavio Guzmán. Harrowing images circulating online depict a scene of chaos, with individuals desperately attempting to reach the wreckage of the bus in hopes of finding survivors. General Hugo López, commander of Colombia's Armed Forces, unequivocally labeled the explosion a 'terrorist act' during a press conference.

He directly attributed responsibility to the networks associated with 'Iván Mordisco,' a highly sought-after criminal figure, and the Jaime Martínez faction. Both groups represent remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who chose not to participate in the 2016 peace agreement with the Colombian government, and continue to operate as illegal armed groups within the region.

The attack is part of a disturbing surge in violence across southwest Colombia, with at least 26 criminal incidents reported in the past two days alone. While many of these attempts were thwarted, including a shooting at a police station in Jamundi and the interception of three explosives-laden drones targeting a Civil Aviation radar facility in El Tambo, they underscore a clear escalation of hostilities.

Earlier on Friday, two explosive-laden vehicles were detonated near military installations in Cali and Palmira, causing significant property damage. This escalating violence prompted an immediate response from high-ranking government officials. A delegation led by Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez, including regional governors and local authorities, convened in Palmira when the deadly explosion in Cajibio occurred. Minister Sánchez vowed a firm response to these criminal acts, stating that the perpetrators seek to instill fear, but will be met with resolute opposition.

Governors are also appealing for increased national support, specifically requesting reinforcements for public security forces, enhanced intelligence gathering, and decisive action against the escalating criminal activity. The situation is particularly concerning given the vulnerability of civilian populations, as highlighted by President Petro who condemned the attack, labeling those responsible as 'terrorists, fascists, and drug traffickers' and noting that many of the victims were Indigenous people.

The Cauca and Valle del Cauca regions are strategically important for illegal armed groups due to their control over crucial access routes to the port of Buenaventura, a major hub for drug trafficking to Central America and Europe. The Jaime Martínez faction, specifically, is under intense scrutiny, with the government offering a reward exceeding one million dollars for information leading to the capture of its leader, known as 'Marlon.

' A smaller reward of over $14,000 has also been offered for information related to the attacks in Cali and Palmira. Authorities believe these groups are engaged in a fierce competition for territorial control and dominance in the illicit drug trade. The recent attacks represent a significant challenge to the Colombian government's efforts to maintain peace and security in the region, particularly in areas previously affected by the decades-long conflict with the FARC.

The government's response will be critical in preventing further escalation and protecting civilian lives. The ongoing instability underscores the complex challenges of implementing the peace agreement and addressing the root causes of violence in Colombia, including poverty, inequality, and the persistent presence of illegal armed groups





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Colombia Bombing FARC Cauca Terrorism Violence

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