Colombia's Energy Crisis: A Perfect Storm of Decline and Demand

Colombia is facing a severe energy crisis due to a combination of factors, including declining oil and natural gas production, rising demand, and a shift towards cleaner energy sources. Global supply of natural gas is constrained due to U.S. strikes on Iran, exacerbating the situation in Colombia, which is experiencing a surge in demand for natural gas at a time when domestic production is declining.

Colombia is facing a severe energy crisis due to a combination of factors, including declining oil and natural gas production, rising demand, and a shift towards cleaner energy sources.

Global supply of natural gas is constrained due to U.S. strikes on Iran, exacerbating the situation in Colombia, which is experiencing a surge in demand for natural gas at a time when domestic production is declining. This has led to a reliance on costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, which are now uncertain. The country's declining oil production, coupled with the reliance on associated natural gas for enhanced oil recovery, has further strained its energy supply.

Natural gas production has also declined significantly, with a 15% drop compared to the same period last year. This decline is attributed to a combination of factors, including a lack of exploration drilling and the impact of El Niño-driven drought on hydropower output. The country's reserves of natural gas are also dwindling, with only two trillion cubic feet proved reserves, which are insufficient for another 5.9 years of production.

The government's efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence through tax hikes and bans on new exploration and production contracts have also contributed to the decline in natural gas output. This has led to a sharp increase in expensive natural gas imports, which will impact the economy and cause the cost of living to rise. The energy crisis is particularly concerning for Colombia's vulnerable population, who are expected to bear the brunt of the rising cost of living





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Colombia Natural Gas Oil Production Energy Crisis LNG Imports El Niño Hydropower Tax Hikes Fossil Fuel Dependence

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