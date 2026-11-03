Colombian Businesswoman Faces Extradition for Poisoning Schoolgirls

Zulma Guzman Castro appears in UK court as Colombian authorities seek extradition for the murder of two schoolgirls with thallium-laced raspberries.

Zulma Guzman Castro, a 54-year-old Colombia n businesswoman, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court as legal proceedings commenced for her potential extradition to Colombia on serious murder charges. The hearing marks a critical juncture in a high-profile international case involving the deaths of two teenagers, Ines de Bedout and Emilia Forero, who succumbed to poisoning last year. Colombia n authorities are actively seeking her transfer to face trial for the alleged murders, arguing that she orchestrated the killings as an act of vengeance linked to a secret romantic affair with one of the victims' fathers. The case has drawn significant media attention in South America, with numerous correspondents attending the start of the week-long legal battle in London. Castro, who was previously seen on the Colombia n version of Shark Tank, founded the electric vehicle rental company Car B before fleeing to the United Kingdom following the tragedy.

The Mechanism Of The Poisoning Crime

The core of the prosecution's case rests on the allegations that Guzman Castro prepared and distributed chocolate-covered raspberries laced with thallium, a deadly and undetectable poison, in April of last year. Ines de Bedout, aged 14, and her friend Emilia Forero, aged 13, consumed the dessert at a luxury apartment in Bogota while spending time with an older brother and another friend after school. Both teenagers suffered severe poisoning and died four days later, according to reports from Colombian media. The substance used, thallium, is described as colorless, odorless, and tasteless, commonly utilized in the manufacturing of electronics, optical lenses, semiconductors, and alloys. The attack also targeted two other individuals present at the scene; a 21-year-old brother of one victim and another teenage girl also ingested the berries and were subsequently hospitalized, surviving the initial poisoning event but requiring medical intervention.

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Discovery Of The Suspect In London

Guzman Castro went on the run after the incident, prompting the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice in December of last year to locate the fugitive. Her whereabouts were eventually revealed through a seemingly innocuous detail in a television interview. While appearing on Focus Noticias, a Colombian TV channel, Castro was filmed drinking a bottle of Buxton mineral water. This specific brand choice inadvertently led investigators to identify her location in the United Kingdom. Police subsequently located her near Battersea Bridge on the River Thames on December 16, where she had been rescued with non-life-threatening injuries. Following her discovery, she was transported to a hospital and later transferred to a psychiatric unit. She was formally arrested on January 6 by officers from the National Crime Agency's National Extradition Unit, marking the beginning of her legal confinement in the UK.

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Legal Proceedings And Stakeholder Views

The extradition request was formally presented by prosecutor Rosemary Davidson, who clarified that the Colombian government seeks Castro's transfer specifically for the purpose of criminal prosecution on charges of murder and attempted murder. District Judge John Zani, who is presiding over the case, confirmed that the judicial process is moving forward with scheduled expert testimony. Tomorrow, both psychiatrists are set to give evidence regarding the mental state of the accused, while an officer from the National Crime Agency will also address the court to provide operational context. Castro is represented by Joel Smith, KC, who is leading her legal defense against the extradition request. The case has become a media sensation in her native Colombia, with many viewing the legal outcome as essential for the families of the victims to receive justice for the brutal nature of the crime.

Impact On Families And Next Steps

The tragedy has left the families of the victims devastated, with Pedro Forero, the father of 13-year-old Emilia Forero, releasing a heartbreaking tribute following his daughter's death. In a social media post accompanied by a photograph of Emilia as a baby, Forero expressed the incomprehensible pain of losing a child to such a violent act, stating that no relationship could ever generate the love he felt for her. He apologized for not being able to protect his daughter from the world, emphasizing that he will carry this love with him until the end of his life. The ongoing legal proceedings in Westminster represent the next major step in this long saga, with the court determining whether the evidence meets the threshold for extradition. As the week-long hearing continues, the focus remains on the alleged motive of vengeance linked to the affair with Juan de Bedout, the father of Ines de Bedout, and the global manhunt that eventually brought the suspect to justice.