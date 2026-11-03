Colombian Extradition Trial: Zulma Guzman Castro Faces Murder Charges Over Poisoned Raspberries

Zulma Guzman Castro fights extradition from the UK to Colombia, accused of killing two girls with thallium-poisoned raspberries in an act of vengeance.

Zulma Guzman Castro, a 55-year-old Colombian national currently detained in Britain, is facing a high-stakes legal battle at Westminster Magistrates' Court as authorities seek her extradition to Colombia. She stands accused of orchestrating the murders of two teenage girls, Ines de Bedout and Emilia Forero, by lacing chocolate-covered raspberries with the lethal metal thallium. The court has heard that Guzman allegedly tricked the children into believing the poisoned fruit was a complimentary gift delivered to their home.

The Mechanism of the Thallium Poisoning

On April 4, 2025, a delivery driver arrived at the residence located at 18:30 hours with a parcel containing the suspicious food items. According to testimony presented by Rosemary Davidson representing the Colombian government, the family initially declined the package until they were informed it was a free gift from a delivery application. Once accepted, the container was placed directly into the freezer for later consumption.

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Later that day, the three young girls consumed varying amounts of the contaminated berries. Ines de Bedout, aged 14, ate eight raspberries while her friend Emilia Forero, aged 13, consumed approximately five. A third girl, identified in court documents only as GBC, ingested three pieces. All three individuals suffered acute thallium poisoning, a condition caused by exposure to the colorless, odorless, and tasteless heavy metal commonly used in electronics manufacturing.

The medical consequences were immediate and devastating. Emilia Forero succumbed to multiple organ failure on April 5, 2025, just one day after ingestion. Ines de Bedout also died shortly thereafter, while GBC survived but suffered severe illness requiring extensive hospitalization. The toxic substance, often referred to as the silent killer due to its undetectable nature by human senses, disrupted their internal systems before any symptoms could be recognized.

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Motive and Digital Evidence Links

Prosecutors allege that Guzman carried out the poisonings as an act of vengeance stemming from a failed romantic affair with Juan de Bedout, the father of victim Ines de Bedout. To support this narrative, the court examined digital footprints linking the defendant to the crime scene. A geolocation expert, Diana Hernandez, analyzed a phone number ending in 686 registered in Argentina, demonstrating that the device was present at the delivery address around the time the package was picked up.

Further evidence emerged regarding the procurement of the lethal substance. A veterinarian in Bogota who utilized Guzman's services testified that he accepted a payment of 12,000 Pesos as credit on a delivery app instead of cash for vaccinating her cats. Investigators noted that a digital transaction for the identical sum was linked to the delivery of the poisoned raspberries, creating a financial trail connecting the defendant to the event.

Digital forensics also revealed incriminating online behavior prior to the incident. Deleted search queries found within an email address associated with the defendant included specific terms such as uses of thallium. These searches suggest premeditation and knowledge of the chemical properties required to execute the alleged plot without immediate detection by the victims or their families.

Extradition Battle and Legal Arguments

Guzman's legal team, led by Joel Smith KC, has vigorously contested the extradition request, challenging the cooperation levels between British and Colombian authorities. Smith argued that the defense has waited two days merely to receive requested information, casting doubt on the claim of maximum cooperation cited by the prosecution. He further emphasized that issues regarding temporary detention conditions have not been adequately addressed in the proceedings.

The defense called upon Christian Ruiz Gonzales, a lawyer based in The Hague specializing in Colombian law, to testify about prison conditions in South America. Gonzales confirmed that there had been near-constant media reporting on the case, with content from closed judicial hearings being printed or leaked publicly. When asked if such transparency should occur, he responded negatively, highlighting potential violations of fair trial rights and privacy protections.

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Conversely, Davidson dismissed concerns that temporary detention facilities in Colombia would be inadequate for the defendant. She assured the court that Guzman would be held in a well-lit, ventilated cell with ample space, asserting that her Article Three rights under the European Convention on Human Rights would be fully respected throughout the process. The prosecution maintains that the public interest in extraditing a suspect accused of such serious allegations remains extremely high.

Current Status and Next Steps

Following her arrest on January 6 by officers from the National Crime Agency's National Extradition Unit, Guzman has been held on remand at HMP Bronzefield. During recent court appearances, she appeared wearing a white shirt under a dark jacket, with her blonde hair styled in a sweeping bob. She refused the use of an interpreter during the hearing but made copious notes, indicating active engagement with the legal proceedings despite language barriers.

The situation escalated dramatically on December 16, 2025, when Guzman jumped into the River Thames near Battersea Bridge after being discovered living in London. She was pulled from the water by police and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being moved to a psychiatric unit. This incident occurred after she was spotted drinking from a Buxton water bottle during a television interview, which inadvertently revealed her location to authorities.

Looking ahead, Guzman has received a summons from Colombia requiring her attendance at a virtual hearing next Monday. This session will address two charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder related to the raspberry poisoning incident. The outcome of these upcoming virtual proceedings, alongside the ongoing extradition appeal in Westminster, will determine whether she faces trial in South America or remains in British custody pending further legal resolutions.