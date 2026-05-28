Colombian Tourist Endured Three Days of Gang Rape in Rome Before Police Arrest Five Migrants

A 32‑year‑old Colombian visitor was lured, drugged and held for 72 hours in an abandoned building on Rome's eastern outskirts, where five illegal migrants repeatedly raped her. The victim escaped, was hospitalized, and a rapid police operation led to the arrest of the attackers and the expulsion of additional undocumented occupants.

A harrowing crime unfolded on the outskirts of Rome in late May, when a 32‑year‑old Colombian tourist was lured from a restaurant near Termini Station, drugged and held captive for three days by a group of illegal migrants.

The woman had arrived in the Italian capital on May 9 and, ten days later, decided to dine alone near the bustling transport hub. While exiting the eatery, a man approached her offering to sell hashish, a cannabis concentrate, and persuaded her to accompany him. After a walk of roughly half an hour, the pair arrived at a van where a second individual forced the woman inside.

The vehicle then took her to an abandoned structure on Via Cesare Tallone in the Tor Cervara district, a site that was being used as a makeshift shelter by at least twenty‑two undocumented migrants. Inside the dilapidated building, the tourist was confined for seventy‑two hours. Five men repeatedly assaulted her, using drugs to keep her compliant and threatening to end her life if she resisted.

In addition to the brutal sexual violence, the perpetrators stripped her of her mobile phone and wallet. The victim eventually managed to escape the building, emerging half‑naked on the pavement of Via di Tor Cervara. An Italian driver, who happened to be passing by, found her and called for assistance. She was rushed to the Casilino hospital, where doctors immediately recognized injuries consistent with severe physical trauma and sexual assault, confirming that she had been drugged.

The medical staff notified the police, triggering an urgent investigation by Italy's Flying Squad Section IV. Within days, investigators pieced together the sequence of events and organized a coordinated raid on the Tor Cervara building. Police from the Prenestino district, forensic units and the Immigration Office joined the operation.

The raid resulted in the arrest of five men identified as the primary perpetrators: Saidykhan Lamin and Karamba Kanteh, both from Gambia; Harouna Traore, a Malian national; and Isibor Wisdom and Paul Nwabueze, both Nigerians. All were charged with gang rape, aggravated by the victim's defenseless state. Their detention was initially provisional, but subsequent judicial procedures confirmed the arrests.

In parallel, authorities launched inquiries into three additional suspects - the individual who initially lured the tourist, the driver who transported her to the abandoned site, and the owners of the illegal dwelling. During the raid, police identified twenty‑two non‑EU nationals residing in the building. Eleven of them received expulsion orders and were transferred to pre‑removal detention centres in Ponte Galeria, Palazzo San Gervasio and Bari.

The case underscores the challenges that Italian law‑enforcement faces in combating sexual violence linked to illegal migration networks, while highlighting the swift response of medical professionals and investigators in providing aid to a vulnerable foreign visitor





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Rome Sexual Assault Illegal Migration Gang Rape Investigation Police Raid Tor Cervara Victim Assistance

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