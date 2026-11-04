Colorado Hikers Die in Ice Mountain Anchor Failure

Medical examiners confirm Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon died from blunt force injuries after an anchor failed while they abseiled on Ice Mountain in October.

Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon, two college students from Colorado, have been confirmed dead following a fatal accident on Ice Mountain in northern Chaffee County. Medical examiners determined that both young men suffered catastrophic equipment failure while abseiling, leading to fatal falls that were instant and painless.

Official Findings On Fatal Falls

The official determination of cause of death was announced by authorities on November 2, following autopsies conducted on the bodies of Kaden Matsuda, aged 19, and Jackson Donlon, aged 20. The medical examination revealed that the cause of death for both individuals was multiple blunt force injuries. Officials emphasized that the trauma was instantaneous, meaning the hikers did not suffer after the initial impact with the ground.

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Investigators established that the fatal incident occurred during a rappelling descent. Jackson Donlon had begun the rappelling process from a primary anchor point situated on a rock substrate. This primary setup was secured with a metal spike and backed up by a secondary anchor also made of rock substrate. Despite these multiple safety measures, the anchor system experienced a catastrophic failure of an unknown cause, resulting in both hikers falling a substantial, though unmeasured, distance.

Sheriff Rohrich Offers Condolences

Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich released a statement expressing deep sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased hikers. He described Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon as individuals who lived life at the highest peaks, chasing freedoms and panoramic views that most people only observe in photographs. The Sheriff expressed hope that the grieving families and friends would find strength in the memories of the vibrant spirits of the two young men.

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Sheriff Rohrich also provided context regarding the nature of the accident, noting that while it is easy to criticize decisions in similar tragic cases, the preparation shown by Matsuda and Donlon was exemplary. He stated that his staff would remember the two hikers as a positive example of what proper preparation looks like in outdoor activities. He added relief to his statement by confirming that neither of the victims suffered during their final moments, as they were surrounded by the majestic beauty of Chaffee County's high peaks, which they both loved deeply.

Rescue Timeline And Search Details

The sequence of events leading to the discovery of the bodies began on October 23, when Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon went hiking in northern Chaffee County. The students failed to return home on their expected schedule, prompting staff at Colorado Mountain College Leadville Campus to alert the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office. This notification initiated an extensive search operation involving deputies and search and rescue personnel who scoured the area for approximately 48 hours before locating the tragic site.

The bodies of Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon were discovered lying next to each other near a basin of West Apostle Mountain. Prior to finding the hikers, search teams located a tent near the hiking spot. The tent had collapsed under the weight of snow, but inside, investigators found the sleeping bags, stove, and some clothing belonging to the young men. This discovery helped confirm that the hikers had set up camp and were present in the area before the incident occurred.

Background On Planned Itinerary

Friends of the hikers provided police with details about the planned itinerary and the experienced nature of the group. Matsuda and Donlon were known to be experienced hikers who had sent a text message to their friends containing a map plot of their intended route to the 13,958-foot peak. The friends had advised that if they did not feel safe, the pair planned to return from the hike on October 24. Had they continued their trip to Ice Mountain as initially intended, they were scheduled to return on Sunday.

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Police also located Kaden Matsuda's car on a nearby trail, which was surrounded by eight inches of snow. This location evidence helped investigators piece together the timeline of the hikers' movements and their final decisions on October 23. The combination of the collapsed tent, the vehicle location, and the final text messages painted a picture of a well-planned trip that ended in a sudden and unforeseen tragedy due to the equipment failure on the rock face.