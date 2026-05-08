Colorado Miracle: Five-Year-Old Survived 24 Hours in Wrecked Vehicle After Parents' Death

A five-year-old girl, Kayce Griffin, miraculously survived more than 24 hours stuck in a wrecked vehicle after her parents, Klariza Tarango and Devante Griffin, died in a horrifying crash in Colorado. The wreckage was discovered by Colorado State Police off of US Highway 160, and the incident happened around 6am Friday.

A five-year-old girl survived more than 24 hours stuck in a wrecked vehicle after a horrifying crash in Colorado that killed her parents. The little girl, Kayce Griffin, made a miracle recovery after 24-year-old Klariza Tarango and 25-year-old Devante Griffin died when the vehicle overturned.

The wreckage was discovered by Colorado State Police on Saturday off of US Highway 160, after a nearby driver reported the overturned truck. The crash site was spotted on Friday but was not reported until the next day, according to the outlet. Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck, adding that they believe the incident happened around 6am Friday and was not visible from the road.

Little Kayce suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. She was later released into her grandfather's care. While the cause of the accident remains unknown, authorities say they have ruled out high speed and impairment as possible factors. Neither Klariza or Devante were wearing their seat belts when first responders discovered the wreckage, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith said per the outlet.

Kayce Griffin, 5, spent more than 24 hours in a wrecked truck after her parents, 24-year-old Klariza Tarango and 25-year-old Devante Griffin, died when the vehicle overturned. The grieving families said the fundraiser donations will go toward funeral expenses, as well as medical costs for the five-year-old girl who survived. The police have not released an update on the investigation, but a memorial with a cross has been placed at the site of the crash





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Colorado Miracle Survival Parents' Death Wrecked Vehicle Crash Site Investigation Fundraiser Medical Costs Seat Belts

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