Colton Herta Rules Out Indy 500-F2 Montreal Doubleheader

Colton Herta clarifies his racing schedule, confirming he will not attempt to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and the Formula 2 round at Montreal on the same day, prioritizing his F2 and Cadillac F1 commitments.

Colton Herta , a highly anticipated talent in motorsports, has definitively put to rest any speculation regarding his participation in both the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and a Formula 2 event in Montreal on the same day. The California-born driver, currently holding a test driver role with Cadillac's Formula 1 program and embarking on his inaugural Formula 2 season, had been the subject of rumors linking him to a drive in this year's Indy 500. These rumors stemmed from his long-standing association with Andretti Global, his IndyCar team from 2020 to 2025.

While the possibility of such a dual commitment existed prior to the 2026 season, geopolitical events in the Middle East significantly impacted the Formula 2 calendar. The series subsequently adapted by incorporating additional rounds, strategically aligning with Formula 1 events in Miami and Montreal. Despite the relatively close proximity of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – a distance estimated to be less than 500 miles, translating to approximately a two-hour flight – Herta has made the firm decision to prioritize his Formula 2 commitments.

He expressed that the unique scenario of attempting both events on the same day was never a truly viable option for him, despite the initial allure. Herta, 26, articulated his feelings, stating, I had visions in my head of being able to do that, but I kind of always knew it wasn't going to be able to do legitimately. As far as the Indy side, you miss Carb Day, which is a very important day. And then even if it were to work, I think it'd be difficult because for me F2 is the clear priority and Cadillac is the clear priority for me this year. That was just kind of be a little bit of an added bonus when I had a bit of time off, but yeah, it wasn't meant to be this year.

His sentiment underscores the demanding nature of professional motorsport and the strategic choices drivers must make to maximize their career progression. The emphasis on F2 and his role with Cadillac highlights his dedication to these primary objectives, viewing any potential Indy 500 participation as a secondary consideration that, in this instance, is not feasible. This decision signals Herta's commitment to a focused path in his racing career, prioritizing the developmental opportunities and high-level competition that Formula 2 and his Formula 1 test driver role represent.

Herta's Formula 2 debut weekend proved to be a promising start, as he secured points with a commendable seventh-place finish in Australia. This initial momentum, however, faced a temporary interruption due to the unforeseen circumstances arising from the Middle East conflict, which led to the cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Despite this brief hiatus, Herta expressed satisfaction at the prospect of avoiding an extended period away from the cockpit, a situation he finds less than ideal.

He conveyed his enthusiasm for the F2 season, saying, I love it. I think for me at the beginning of the year, I thought my only North America race is going to be the Indy 500, so it's cool to have two F2 races and two places that look like really interesting tracks, very enjoyable tracks, so yeah, I didn't have it on my bingo card, but I'm glad that I get to be in Miami and Montreal for the races. The inclusion of F2 races in North America, particularly at circuits that Herta finds appealing and engaging, has added an unexpected but welcome dimension to his season.

This expansion of the F2 calendar has provided him with more opportunities to compete and gain valuable experience on tracks that he anticipates will be both challenging and rewarding. His previous assumption that the Indy 500 would be his sole North American race underscores how the dynamic changes in the F2 schedule have presented him with new and exciting prospects. The fact that these new races are in locations he views positively further enhances his outlook on the current season, making it more fulfilling than initially anticipated. This adaptability and positive reception to the evolving calendar demonstrate Herta's eagerness to embrace new opportunities and make the most of his Formula 2 campaign, viewing it as a crucial step in his overall motorsport journey.

During the period of F2 calendar adjustments, Herta stayed connected to his IndyCar roots by attending the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington. While he has conscientiously followed North America's premier open-wheel championship from a distance, witnessing the races inevitably evokes a complex mix of emotions. He candidly shared his feelings, stating, Yeah, I mean, look, I would love to do an IndyCar race, but realistically, it's probably not going to help anything that I'm doing full-time, so it won't happen. Or I would probably say I wouldn't do it because it might hurt. But yeah, I watch every time that I don't have a race weekend. I'm watching all the sessions, qualifying, races. And a part of me hurts to watch a little bit because I love the IndyCar racing. I love being in it. It's such a fun car to drive. But it's been a long time since I've been able to watch an IndyCar race too, so it's kind of been enjoyable from that aspect.

This sentiment reveals a deep affection and longing for IndyCar racing, a series where he has achieved significant success, including nine career wins. However, his realistic assessment of his current career trajectory leads him to conclude that pursuing an IndyCar race at this juncture would likely not be beneficial and could potentially be detrimental to his primary goals. The internal conflict of loving the sport and the cars while recognizing the strategic implications for his broader career path is evident. Despite the emotional pull, Herta's commitment to his F2 and Formula 1 endeavors remains paramount, demonstrating a mature and calculated approach to his professional development. The enjoyment he derives from watching IndyCar races, even with the accompanying pang of longing, signifies his enduring passion for the sport and his respect for its competitive landscape.

Read Also: IndyCar Current street course woes make Long Beach “a critical weekend” for Graham Rahal Formula 1 Cadillac confirms FP1 plan for Colton Herta in 2026 F1 seaso





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colton Herta Indianapolis 500 Formula 2 Indycar Motorsport

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pulsar actually sold its 500-gram April Fools' Day joke gaming mouse, and despite looking 'extremely sluggish', it's 'really not that bad'James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead.

Read more »

Americans who masterminded Nork IT worker fraud sentenced to 200 months behind bars: Fortune 500 companies and one US defense contractor got taken for $5m in four-year scam

Read more »

Colton Herta Secures Four FP1 Appearances for Cadillac's 2026 Formula 1 DebutIndyCar star Colton Herta will participate in four Formula 1 free practice sessions for Cadillac in 2026, commencing at the Spanish Grand Prix, as part of his development towards a potential F1 seat.

Read more »

F1 fans surprised by modest addition to Charles Leclerc’s garageCharles Leclerc surprised Formula 1 fans by adding a custom classic Fiat 500 to his famously extravagant car collection

Read more »

'We are not just protecting land, we are protecting the air we breathe'500 homes and an industrial park could be built on land between Atherton and Westhoughton

Read more »