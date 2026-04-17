Colton Herta Secures Four FP1 Appearances for Cadillac's 2026 Formula 1 Debut

IndyCar star Colton Herta will participate in four Formula 1 free practice sessions for Cadillac in 2026, commencing at the Spanish Grand Prix, as part of his development towards a potential F1 seat.

American racing sensation Colton Herta is set to embark on a significant Formula 1 journey, with Cadillac confirming his participation in four free practice sessions ( FP1 ) during the 2026 season. This strategic move marks a pivotal step for Herta, who has transitioned from a successful seven-year tenure in IndyCar to embrace a test driver role with the American outfit as they prepare for their inaugural F1 campaign.

His Formula 1 weekend debut is scheduled for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, taking place from June 12th to 14th. The specific venues for his remaining three FP1 outings will be announced at a later juncture, allowing for a carefully planned integration into the demanding Formula 1 environment.

Herta's participation in these sessions is a direct consequence of a specific Formula 1 regulation designed to provide opportunities for emerging talent. This rule mandates that established Formula 1 drivers must relinquish two FP1 sessions each season to make way for drivers who have fewer than two Grand Prix starts.

This initiative is not just about fulfilling regulatory requirements; it is a carefully orchestrated part of Herta's ambition to secure a permanent Formula 1 seat. 'I am incredibly eager to get behind the wheel of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team car for the very first time,' Herta expressed, conveying his palpable excitement. 'I am looking forward to immersing myself in the full Grand Prix atmosphere and collaborating closely with the team. My primary focus will be on absorbing as much as possible from each session. My hope is to contribute positively to the overall race weekend and provide maximum support to the team, Checo, and Valtteri.





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