Colton Underwood Responds to Critic Who Questioned His Son's Two-Father Household

Former NFL player and reality TV star Colton Underwood clapped back at a social media user who expressed pity for his 20-month-old son Bishop, who is being raised by Underwood and his husband Jordan C. Brown-Underwood. Underwood shared the negative comment and his thoughtful response, defending their loving family and addressing the harm of such remarks. He promoted his audiobook, 'Dear Bishop,' which reflects on his journey to fatherhood.

Colton Underwood , the 34-year-old former NFL player and reality television personality, has publicly addressed a disparaging comment about his family structure after a social media user implied that his 20-month-old son Bishop deserved pity for having two fathers.

Underwood, who shares Bishop with his husband Jordan C. Brown-Underwood, 43, initially posted a family photo featuring himself, his husband, and their son on Instagram. In response, a user identified as Zach wrote, 'I feel bad for that kid,' a remark that seemingly took issue with the child being raised by two men. Underwood did not let the comment go unnoticed. He screenshotted the user's reply and reposted it over the family photograph.

He then crafted a detailed, three-slide response addressing Zach directly.

'Hey Zach - genuinely curious what you meant by this,' he began. 'Because if you 'feel bad' for Bishop, I'd love to understand why. He's loved, supported, celebrated, happy and surrounded by people who show up for him every single day.

' Underwood's message emphasized that a nurturing, two-parent home is not something a child requires protection from. Instead, he argued that harmful, ambiguous comments from adults are what truly impede a child's development and self-worth. He continued, 'What a child actually needs protection from isn't a loving family. It's 'adults' who use vague, loaded comments to express disapproval they don't have the courage to say out loud.

Words like yours, ambiguous enough to deny, pointed enough to wound, are exactly how kids learn that who they are is something to be ashamed of. That's the thing worth feeling bad about.

' Underwood concluded his direct message with a blend of grace and resolve, writing, 'Bishop is great. We're great. But thank you for the reminder that this work still matters.

' In the post's caption, Underwood connected the incident to his recently released audiobook, 'DEAR BISHOP: A Letter to My Son. ' He explained that comments like Zach's are a recurring theme in the project. 'Some days they don't affect me. Other days they ruin my day,' he admitted.

'Most days, they remind me why sharing my life this publicly is worth it…because somewhere there's a kid, or a man, who might find comfort or something familiar in my story. That's what keeps me living openly.

' The audiobook, which narrates a letter to Bishop about his first year of life, also delves into Underwood's personal path from his career as an NFL tight end to his present life as a proud gay man, husband, and father. Underwood and Brown-Underwood welcomed Bishop via surrogate in September 2024.

The couple, who used a fertility team costing approximately $350,000 to create three embryos fertilized with Underwood's sperm and an egg donor's contribution, have been open about their journey to parenthood. They announced Bishop's birth on Instagram, sharing photos of their new family of three and celebrating their son as the bright addition to their world.

Underwood's public reply to the negative comment highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by LGBTQ+ families and his commitment to modeling resilience and love for his son





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