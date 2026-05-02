Colts Decline Fifth-Year Option on Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Anthony Richardson's rookie contract, making him a potential free agent after the 2025 season. This decision follows a challenging period for Richardson marked by injuries and limited playing time.

The Indianapolis Colts have made a significant decision regarding the future of quarterback Anthony Richardson , declining to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

This means that Richardson, initially selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will enter unrestricted free agency following the conclusion of the upcoming 2025 season. The deadline for teams to make this decision regarding players drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft passed on Friday, and the Colts opted not to guarantee a salary exceeding $22 million for Richardson’s fifth year.

This development comes amidst ongoing trade discussions that began in February, though a suitable deal has yet to be finalized. Richardson’s time in Indianapolis has been marked by considerable challenges, including injuries and inconsistent performance, ultimately leading to his demotion. Richardson’s struggles began shortly after the Colts acquired veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, who quickly assumed the starting role. The 23-year-old Richardson found himself relegated to a backup position and saw limited playing time.

In the 2024 season, he completed a mere 47.7 percent of his pass attempts, a statistic that underscores his difficulties with accuracy. His appearances were sparse, limited to just two games where he completed only one of two passes thrown. A particularly unfortunate incident further sidelined him when he suffered a fractured orbital bone near his eye in a pregame accident in October, rendering him inactive for the remainder of the season.

Richardson’s absence from voluntary offseason workouts further complicates his position within the team. The Colts’ commitment to Jones is evident in the two-year, $88 million contract he signed last month, solidifying his role as the expected starter upon recovery from an Achilles injury. The team also appears to be developing sixth-round pick Riley Leonard as a potential backup, significantly diminishing the opportunities available for Richardson in the upcoming season.

The Colts’ general manager, Chris Ballard, acknowledged the possibility of Richardson remaining with the team, but also conceded that a trade remains a viable option. Ballard expressed continued support for Richardson, recognizing his talent and potential, stating in March, “There’s definitely a scenario there. He’s a good dude, and he’s talented. I still want good for Anthony.

I still think he’s got a lot in him. ” The Colts’ 2024 season was derailed by injuries to both Jones and Richardson. Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon while attempting to play through a fractured lower leg, triggering a seven-game losing streak that ultimately eliminated the team from playoff contention. The situation highlights the fragility of the quarterback position and the importance of depth.

The decision to not pick up Richardson’s option signals a shift in the Colts’ quarterback strategy, prioritizing Jones as the long-term solution and exploring alternative options for Richardson, whether through a trade or a potential role elsewhere in the league. The Colts are now focused on building around Jones and developing Leonard, while Richardson’s future remains uncertain





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