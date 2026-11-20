Columbia economist Wouter Dessein and Annie Kerman exchange legal complaints alleging harassment and sexual assault, revealing private texts about their secret relationship.

Columbia University Business School economist Wouter Dessein and Annie Kerman, also known as Arlo Parker, have initiated a legal battle marked by conflicting allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The dispute erupted this week when Dessein filed a lawsuit in New York's Westchester County alleging that Kerman waged a malicious campaign of destruction against him after he refused to leave his wife. This action was mirrored hours later when Kerman filed her own complaint, accusing Dessein of forcing nonconsensual sex on her in January.

Details of the Legal Disputes and Affair Origins

Dessein, the Eli Ginzberg Professor of Finance, claims that Kerman, whom he dated for nearly two years, introduced false information to police and subjected his family to intense pressure. His 36-page complaint details how Kerman allegedly demanded money and made vindictive threats after the relationship ended, citing a warning that things would get ugly. Dessein states that the affair began in February 2024 on the luxury dating app Seeking.com, where Kerman initially presented herself as a 28-year-old from Lithuania named Veronica.

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Conversely, Kerman's lawsuit, filed as a Jane Doe complaint, alleges that Dessein committed rape in the third degree under Penal Law during a sexual encounter in January. She reports that the alleged assault and the subsequent breakup, which occurred via video call, left her with lasting psychological damage. Kerman claims she reported the incident to both the police and Columbia University, asserting that Dessein's conduct constituted a severe criminal act rather than a consensual relationship.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Narratives

Wouter Dessein describes Kerman as an intelligent, manipulative woman with an Ivy League education and a penchant for vengeance. He argues that she used her background as a former Goldman Sachs intern and founder of an IT consulting company to orchestrate a revenge plot against him. Dessein contends that he fled overseas to escape what he characterized as a real-life version of the thriller Fatal Attraction, driven by Kerman's refusal to accept the end of their extramarital affair.

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Annie Kerman presents herself as a victim of sexual violence and emotional manipulation. Online profiles describe her as a feminist author, singer, and former opera star who grew up in Belarus. Her legal team argues that Dessein abused his position as a prominent academic to engage in a secret relationship and then abandoned her without remorse. She maintains that the sexual act in January was nonconsensual and that his subsequent behavior, including disappearing via video call, exacerbated the trauma she experienced.

Private Communications Reveal Relationship Dynamics

Private text messages obtained by media outlets provide a stark contrast to the hostile legal positions now taken by both parties. The communications show Kerman and Dessein exchanging intimate and explicit messages up until the relationship collapsed. In one message, Kerman referred to herself as Dessein's future wife, indicating her desire to replace his current spouse. She also expressed frustration over the restrictions placed on their contact while Dessein remained with his wife, Zhihong Zhang.

Additional texts reveal Kerman's emotional turmoil and obsession with the affair. She allegedly wrote that she was tired of waiting for perfect moments and wanted Dessein on demand. Another message highlighted her desire to shave well for their next encounter, citing a need to avoid a rash and ensure intimacy was seamless. These messages were allegedly sent on the day of and the day after the January encounter that Kerman now claims was a sexual assault.

Impact on Institutions and Future Legal Proceedings

The dual lawsuits have intensified scrutiny on Columbia University and the personal conduct of its faculty members. Although Dessein remains listed as a professor, his legal troubles have led to public exposure of the private details of the affair. The case highlights the complex intersection of academic reputation, legal liability, and personal relationships in high-profile scandals.

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Kerman's background adds layers to the public perception of the case, with her various professional identities contrasting with Dessein's academic stature. The legal proceedings in Westchester County will determine the validity of the harassment and assault claims. Both parties have presented sworn statements and evidence, including digital communications, to support their respective narratives in court.

The outcome of this litigation may influence how universities handle allegations involving faculty members and their private lives. Dessein's claim of fleeing overseas suggests an international dimension to the legal response. Kerman's pursuit of legal accountability through the New York court system underscores the seriousness of her allegations.

As the case moves forward, the detailed text messages will likely play a central role in establishing the context of the relationship. The discrepancy between the affectionate tone of the messages and the severity of the assault allegations presents a complex factual matrix for the jury. Both Wouter Dessein and Annie Kerman are now entangled in a protracted legal battle that will define their personal and professional futures for years to come.