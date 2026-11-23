Columbia Business School professor Wouter Dessein's lawsuit exposes Annie Kerman's dual identity as singer Abi Lorrel. The legal battle highlights conflicting claims of harassment and assault, revealing her music aliases and industry connections.

Columbia Business School professor Wouter Dessein has filed a lawsuit alleging that his former lover, Annie Kerman, orchestrated a harassment campaign against him and his family after he refused to leave his wife. The legal filing has uncovered extensive details about Kerman's private life, including her alleged career as a musical artist performing under the alias Abi Lorrel. These revelations have transformed a personal domestic dispute into a complex public spectacle involving accusations of assault, cyberstalking, and fabricated celebrity connections.

The Legal Battle Between Professor and Mistress

Wouter Dessein, a 52-year-old academic at Columbia University, initiated the legal proceedings last Tuesday by claiming that Kerman, 36, engaged in aggressive behavior targeting his wife, Zhihong Zhang. The professor alleges that after their two-year affair ended, Kerman sent hostile messages to the family and attempted to destabilize his personal life. Dessein's complaint suggests that Kerman's actions were motivated by revenge after he declined to divorce Zhang to marry her. This filing triggered an immediate and fierce counter-response from Kerman, who quickly filed her own lawsuit in the same New York court.

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Kerman's legal response, filed under the designation Jane Doe, presents a starkly different narrative of the relationship. She accuses Dessein of forcing her into nonconsensual sexual encounters and ending the relationship abruptly via video call. The dueling lawsuits have created a bitter public feud, with both parties trading serious allegations of misconduct. A judge has subsequently ordered both legal complaints to be sealed, limiting public access to the full evidentiary records. However, prior filings and media reports have already exposed the extent of the conflict and the multiple identities Kerman claims to hold.

Abi Lorrel Identity and Musical Claims

Beyond the legal disputes, investigations into Kerman's online presence reveal a significant secondary career as a singer under the name Abi Lorrel. A music video uploaded to YouTube in 2024 features Lorrel performing a song titled 'Don't Ban.' The video was released around the time the United States Congress was debating a potential ban on the TikTok platform. In the clip, Kerman wears a leopard print outfit and a Barbie sweatshirt, singing lyrics that express addiction to social media and support for the platform. The video includes a montage of dance clips and footage of lawmakers discussing the social media crisis.

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Her online biography, hosted on a personal website, describes her as the 'Queen of Rock' and details a rapid rise to fame in Belarus and parts of Russia. The site claims she was a classically trained opera singer who won the MTV Best New Artist award in Europe at age sixteen. It further alleges mentorships from music legends including Gladys Knight, rapper Sticky Fingaz of the group Onyx, and Bernard Jackson from the R&B group SURFACE. These claims paint a picture of a seasoned music industry insider with high-profile collaborations.

Verification of these musical achievements proves difficult. Records for the MTV Europe Music Awards between 2001 and 2008 do not list Annie Kerman as a winner or nominee in the Best New Artist category. However, a Belarus news site, Nasha Niva, reports that an Annie K Fernandez won Debut of the Year at the Pre-Party MTV Russian Music Awards in 2007. The website states that Kerman released a successful Russian-language R&B song before moving to America, where she allegedly worked with Jackson on tracks such as 'I Hate My Daddy' and 'Being Poor Sucks.' Representatives for the named artists have not confirmed these collaborations.

Professional Aliases and Financial Background

Kerman maintains a distinct professional persona separate from her musical alter ego. Under the name Arlo Parker, she operates in the financial and technology sectors. Her LinkedIn profile presents a conservative and corporate image, listing her as a former Goldman Sachs intern and a graduate with degrees in math and economics. She identifies as the founder of an IT consulting company, projecting an image of a buttoned-up professional that contrasts sharply with her publicized music videos. This duality allows her to navigate different social and professional circles under separate identities.

The juxtaposition of her financial career and her musical ambitions highlights a complex personal brand strategy. While her LinkedIn account emphasizes corporate stability and academic achievement in mathematics, her online music profiles emphasize celebrity status and industry connections. The website for Abi Lorrel boasts of relationships with well-known artists and suggests upcoming collaborations with figures like KRS-One and Jon Anderson of the band Yes. Despite these assertions, the Daily Mail was unable to find any verifiable records of these partnerships or collaborations.

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Impact and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The exposure of Kerman's dual identities adds a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings involving Wouter Dessein and Zhihong Zhang. The allegations of harassment and nonconsensual sex have drawn significant media attention, turning a private matter into a public trial of character and credibility. The sealing of the lawsuits by the judge indicates that the court may be attempting to protect sensitive personal information or prevent further defamation. However, the initial filings have already leaked key details that are now part of the public record.

As the legal battle continues, the identities of both parties remain central to the narrative. Wouter Dessein seeks to establish that Kerman's behavior was malicious and predatory, while Kerman argues she is a victim of sexual coercion and abandonment. The revelation of her singing career under the name Abi Lorrel and her financial work as Arlo Parker suggests a multifaceted life that defies simple categorization. The outcome of these lawsuits will likely determine the legal and reputational consequences for both the Columbia professor and the woman he accuses of harassment.

Furthermore, the claims regarding her mentorship and awards serve to bolster her credibility as a public figure. If the claims of working with Gladys Knight or winning MTV awards are true, they would significantly elevate her public profile. If they are fabricated, they may be used as evidence of deceptive behavior in court. The lack of verification from industry representatives leaves these claims in a state of uncertainty. The ongoing feud between Kerman and Dessein continues to unfold, with each new revelation adding depth to the ongoing legal drama.