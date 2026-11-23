Columbia Business School professor Wouter Dessein allegedly offered financial bribes to former student Annie Kerman to lie about their affair timeline in ongoing Westchester County litigation.

A Columbia University professor accused of an extramarital affair with a former student is now facing serious allegations that he attempted to bribe her to conceal the nature of their relationship. Wouter Dessein, a 52-year-old economist, is at the center of a complex legal battle in Westchester County involving his ex-lover, identified in court documents as Annie Kerman. The allegations emerged in a new motion to dismiss filed by Kerman, which counters Dessein's previous $10 million lawsuit against her.

Bribery Claims and Office Invitations

In sworn statements submitted to the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Kerman alleges that Dessein offered her a "big bribe" to lie about the start date of their romantic involvement. The motion details that Dessein, who is married to Zhihong Zhang, sought to keep the affair secret because Kerman was still enrolled as a student until February 14, 2024. Dessein reportedly texted Kerman in December 2025 stating he was willing to pay her to misstate when the relationship began, fearing discovery by his family and colleagues.

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Timeline of Contact and Secret Meetings

Kerman, also known by the aliases Arlo Parker and Abi Lorrel, claims she met Dessein via the dating site Seeking.com and first dated him on February 1, 2024. Court documents reveal that days after this initial dinner, Dessein sent flirty messages referring to her as his "favorite student." He allegedly invited her for a private tour of his office, noting that while shades were present, the walls were paper thin. These interactions occurred while Kerman was still completing her examinations at the Ivy League institution.

Dueling Lawsuits and Counter-Allegations

The legal dispute intensified last week when Dessein filed a $10 million lawsuit claiming Kerman developed a "real-life fatal attraction" and tried to destroy his career after he refused to leave his 18-year marriage. In response, Kerman filed a motion to dismiss his case, arguing she reported Dessein to police and Columbia University due to his misconduct rather than malicious intent. She also filed a separate lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, alleging sexual assault and mental health damage resulting from a video call breakup.

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Professional Backgrounds and Public Records

Annie Kerman has established a professional identity as the founder of an IT consulting company and a former Goldman Sachs intern. Her LinkedIn profile, used under the name Arlo Parker, highlights her background in math and economics. Meanwhile, Wouter Dessein is a celebrated economist at Columbia Business School. The contrast between Dessein's academic status and Kerman's corporate persona has become a focal point in the media coverage surrounding the dueling suits filed in Westchester County Supreme Court.

Current Legal Status and Judicial Orders

A judge has ordered the lawsuits to be sealed following reports that Dessein's initial complaint had been made public. Kerman's new six-page sworn statement, filed on Monday, directly addresses Dessein's claims by providing a chronological account of their communication. She asserts that her decision to involve authorities was justified by Dessein's alleged behavior, including his attempts to coerce her into lying about their timeline. The court is now tasked with evaluating these conflicting narratives as the legal proceedings continue.