Columbia University Student Beau Jessup Dies at 27

Beau Jessup, daughter of British TV host Lisa Maxwell, has died unexpectedly at age 27 while pursuing her master's degree in journalism at Columbia University in New York City.

Beau Jessup, a 27-year-old graduate student at Columbia University in New York City, has died unexpectedly. The esteemed Ivy League institution announced the tragic loss in a social media statement released on Wednesday, confirming that Jessup was enrolled in their Master of Science program within the Journalism School.

Details of the Unexpected Loss

Columbia University officials stated that Beau Jessup was a member of the Class of 2027 and had been pictured in school materials in September. She was scheduled to graduate in May of the following year. The university shared a recent interview they had conducted with her prior to her death, highlighting her academic pursuits and personal insights into media narratives.

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Specific details regarding the circumstances of her passing remain undisclosed. No information was released about the exact location, time, or cause of death. The university emphasized that they are joining Jessup's family, friends, and classmates in mourning her loss. Media representatives from the Daily Mail have contacted the New York Police Department, the New York City Fire Department, and the city's medical examiner to seek further clarification.

Family Background and Media Connections

Beau Jessup is the daughter of Lisa Maxwell and Paul Jessup. Lisa Maxwell is a well-known British actress and television personality who served as a panelist on Loose Women and starred in the police procedural drama The Bill for seven years. Maxwell was originally cast as the character Daphne Moon in the popular American sitcom Frasier before being replaced by Jane Leeves. She also appeared in The Benny Hill Show.

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Paul Jessup runs his own toy brand specializing in teddy bears. The family has a long-standing connection to both British and American entertainment and media landscapes. Beau's mother shared a photograph of her daughter from Columbia University on her X account, congratulating the graduates and expressing pride in her daughter's achievements while studying in New York City.

Academic Journey and Entrepreneurial Spirit

Before moving to the United States to study at Columbia University, Beau Jessup attended the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge. Her academic path was marked by early entrepreneurial success. At the age of 16, she generated £48,000 through a business venture that provided culturally appropriate English names for Chinese children. The platform, named Specialname, addressed the growing demand for English names among prospective parents in China.

Jessup explained that she conceived the idea after spending time in China, where she was frequently asked by friends expecting a child to suggest an English name. While Chinese babies receive traditional names at birth for government documents, there is increasing interest in adopting additional names that are easier to pronounce and print in English. This initiative led to her being featured in a TED Talk about her business and social impact.

Journalistic Vision and Institutional Response

At Columbia University, Beau Jessup expressed a deep interest in the power and immediacy of journalism. In a shared interview, she discussed her awareness of the distance between people's lives and the stories told about them. She noted how journalism could illuminate experiences but also how those experiences could be distorted or transformed into public narratives beyond the subject's control.

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Jelani Cobb, the dean of the Columbia Journalism School, described Beau Jessup as a cherished member of the community in an email to students. He acknowledged the pain of the loss and offered deepest condolences to her family and friends. The school community is currently processing the heartbreaking time following the unexpected death of one of their own.