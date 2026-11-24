Ethan Smith, a senior Comanchero member, died after a targeted attack in Wamberal severed his femoral artery. NSW Police are investigating gang links.

Ethan Smith, identified as a senior member of the outlaw motorcycle gang the Comanchero s, has died in hospital following a violent incident on the NSW Central Coast. The fatal attack occurred on Sunday afternoon at a residential unit complex in Wamberal, leaving police to launch a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Smith suffered severe lacerations to his right leg during the incident at a unit on Ghersi Avenue in Wamberal. According to reports from the Daily Telegraph, two men were seen loading the injured Smith onto the tray of a utility vehicle. They transported him away from the scene with the intention of seeking medical assistance, but the journey proved fatal before help could arrive.

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Police Intercept Transport Vehicle

NSW Police were initially dispatched to the unit complex on Ghersi Avenue following reports of a stabbing. Officers later intercepted a ute carrying Smith on The Entrance Road in Wamberal shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday. During the interception, it was observed that one man was driving the vehicle while another attempted to administer first aid to Smith on the tray.

Upon stopping the vehicle, police immediately began treating Smith for his critical injuries. Paramedics subsequently arrived on the scene and transported him to the Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition via air ambulance. Despite the medical efforts, Smith passed away in the hospital on Monday afternoon.

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Investigation Into Gang Connections

Detective Superintendent Darryl Jobson described Smith's injuries as significant lacerations, indicating that the attacker had severed his femoral artery. This type of injury is rapidly fatal without immediate and extensive surgical intervention. Police have established a formal crime scene at Ghersi Avenue and have commenced a thorough investigation into the incident to determine exactly what transpired.

Superintendent Jobson confirmed that authorities are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry to uncover the motive behind the attack. A key focus of the investigation is to determine whether Smith's alleged ties to the Comanchero gang were connected to the incident. Police have noted that the two men who were with Smith in the ute have not yet assisted investigators with their statements.

Assurance Of Public Safety

While the nature of the attack suggests it was targeted at Smith, authorities have sought to reassure the local community regarding public safety. Superintendent Jobson stated that they believe this was a targeted attack and that there is no current threat to public safety at this moment in time. This clarification aims to prevent unnecessary panic among residents in the Wamberal area.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen something suspicious around 4.30pm on Sunday to come forward with information. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact the Brisbane Water Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A detailed report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner to formally record the circumstances of Smith's death.