Comeback of a Liverpool Star: Jennifer Ellison Returns to Acting

After years away from the spotlight, Jennifer Ellison, once a teen star on Brookside, returns to acting with a role in ITV's G'wed. She discusses her fears, past trauma, and the emotional meaning of her comeback.

For well over a decade, Jennifer Ellison vanished from television screens, and the confident, bubbly woman she once was gradually faded away. The blonde Liverpudlian teenager burst onto the mainstream on the groundbreaking soap Brookside at just 16, going on to become one of the glamour icons of the Noughties with West End success, a record deal, and a Hollywood film role.

But then she disappeared. Now, after many years away from the spotlight, she is making a comeback on ITV's acclaimed Liverpool drama G'wed. The cheeky comedy follows a group of unruly Scouse teenagers and has won praise for its sharp social realism and brilliantly observed humour. Jennifer joins the cast as Aimee Morris's estranged mother Anna, but her return very nearly did not happen as fear and crippling self-doubt had left her terrified to step back onto a set.

'I had a bit of a breakdown the night before,' admits Jennifer. 'I thought, "What will happen if I don't know what I'm doing? What if I'm no good?

" I didn't feel like Jennifer Ellison the actress who has done this and that. I felt like the Jennifer Ellison who walked onto Brookside that first day.

' Yet within moments of stepping on set, the confidence Jennifer thought she had lost returned. 'There were so many people from Brookside in the cast and crew it made me feel really at ease,' she says. 'After I had done my first scene, I thought, "This is exactly the same as it used to be!

"' It is an emotional toughness she feels is the very spirit of Liverpool women - something she believes lies at the heart of G'wed. 'I think that is very like Liverpool women,' she says. 'They come out effing and blinding but then they have this heart, this fire, passion, drive, and determination. ' For Jennifer, now 43, this second act is not about craving the limelight; it is something far more cathartic.

'It is definitely a comeback because I have had so long out, but it is a comeback for me personally just to know that I can do it again,' she says. 'It is so much more than a job to me. ' After Brookside and still barely out of her teens, Jennifer flew off to Hollywood to star alongside Gerard Butler and Minnie Driver in the Phantom of the Opera film.

For years she had avoided auditions entirely, convinced she no longer belonged in the acting world. And the fear of being judged became paralysing.

'As soon as a tape casting would come through, I would go, "Oh my God,"' she says. 'If they wanted me to go face to face I always had an excuse. I don't know how my agent didn't get rid of me. I would rather literally rather sell my soul than walk into an audition room and be judged.

I always doubted myself. I was thinking, "What happens if I'm not good and they sack me?

" I had given up on myself. I couldn't even look at myself in the mirror.

' A violent gangster fiancé, public scrutiny, and motherhood had gradually pushed her away from the industry she entered as a teen in 1998 as Brookside's Emily Shadwick. Over six years on the show, Emily transformed from an innocent schoolgirl into a one-woman crime wave, while the character turned Jennifer into one of the defining soap stars of the era.

After Brookside and still barely out of her teens, she jetted off to Hollywood to star alongside Gerard Butler and Minnie Driver in the Phantom of the Opera film, became the youngest-ever Roxie Hart in Chicago in London's West End, and even launched a pop career, all before the age of 25. She became one of the biggest sex symbols of the Noughties and a regular lads' mag cover girl.

But while her career was soaring, Jennifer was trying to cope with what she describes as a terrifying 'parallel life' during a six-year relationship with Liverpool gangster Anthony Richardson, who was jailed for eight years in 2011 over a sword attack in Liverpool. Privately she was living with violence, fear, and gangland intimidation including shootings and fire-bombings. At one point she was forced off the road by machete-wielding rivals.

'It was a volatile relationship and he was connected with this gangland world,' she has said. 'I was having nails in my letter box, going into hiding and fearing for my life walking down the street. For years I thought bad things like that happened to everyone. It was so traumatic.

I was terrified to leave, but then he got caught cheating so it was my get out of jail free card. It meant I wasn't going to get my face slashed if I left him and I could go without there being any repercussions.

' Looking back now, she admits she had not processed the trauma at the time. 'I don't think I dealt with it. I think I just locked it away because I had to continue,' she says softly. Now, with her return in G'wed, Jennifer is not only reclaiming her career but also confronting the past that once silenced her.

The show, which airs on ITV, has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Liverpool life, and Jennifer hopes her story will inspire others who have faced similar struggles.

'If I can do it after all this time, anyone can,' she says. 'It is never too late to find yourself again.





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