Comedian Josh Widdicombe to Host 2026 BBC Show

The BBC has revealed that comedian Josh Widdicombe will be one of the three hosts replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on the show. He is known for his relatable and slightly awkward version of comedy.

Ever since their shock announcement that they’d be leaving the show, the question on everybody’s lips has been: just who will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on?

Now, the BBC has revealed its pick - and it’s not one, not two, but three celebrities who’ll be stepping into their footsteps. The comedian Josh Widdicombe will be one of the three hosts. After his name was announced, there was some speculation online as to whether he might be related to politician Ann Widdecombe... The answer is, no. Despite sharing very similar last names, they’re from entirely different families.

Josh’s surname is spelt with an ‘I’ (Widdicombe) while Ann’s surname is spelt with an ‘e’ (Widdecombe). In 2021, Josh found out that he was indeed distantly related to the infamous royal through his 14x great-grandmother, who was believed to be the illegitimate daughter of Henry VIII and his mistress Mary Boleyn (who was the sister of Anne Boleyn.





GraziaUK / 🏆 15. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BBC Comedian Host Show Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Josh Widdicombe Family Royal Henry VIII Mary Boleyn Anne Boleyn University Of Manchester Journalism Masters Degree Devon West London West Country Journalist Poems Puzzles Dora The Explorer Magazine The Guardian Stand-Up Tours Supporting Comedy Icons Parenting Podcast Karen Hauer Rose Hanson Garden Stressful Relatable Slightly Awkward Aries University Of Manchester Journalism Masters Degree Devon West London West Country Journalist Poems Puzzles Dora The Explorer Magazine The Guardian Stand-Up Tours Supporting Comedy Icons Parenting Podcast Karen Hauer Rose Hanson Garden Stressful Relatable Slightly Awkward

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