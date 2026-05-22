Comedian Laura Clery Nearly Dies After 600lb Fridge Falls on Her at Home

Comedian Laura Clery has revealed the terrifying moment she nearly died after a 600lb fridge fell on her at home. She was home alone when the fridge 'slammed into' her, leaving her pinned against the counter. The star took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the back of an ambulance wearing a neck brace as she cried out 'F**k it hurts.' She wrote: 'Most terrifying night of my life as a single mom. I was home alone getting ready for bed when my 600 pound fridge slammed into me and pinned me against the counter. I couldn’t move. 'Couldn’t breathe right. Was impossible to get off and I could feel myself losing consciousness. My kids were in the house. I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive. 'Thank God my phone was in my pocket and I was able to call 911. Thank god it didn’t fall on my kids. It took three firefighters to lift it off me. I’m still shaking.'

Comedian Laura Clery has revealed the terrifying moment she nearly died after a 600lb fridge fell on her at home. She was home alone when the fridge 'slammed into' her, leaving her pinned against the counter.

The star took to Instagram to share a video of herself in the back of an ambulance wearing a neck brace as she cried out 'F**k it hurts.

' She wrote: 'Most terrifying night of my life as a single mom. I was home alone getting ready for bed when my 600 pound fridge slammed into me and pinned me against the counter. I couldn’t move.

'Couldn’t breathe right. Was impossible to get off and I could feel myself losing consciousness. My kids were in the house. I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive.

'Thank God my phone was in my pocket and I was able to call 911. Thank god it didn’t fall on my kids. It took three firefighters to lift it off me. I’m still shaking.

' Comedian Laura Clery has revealed the terrifying moment she nearly died after a 600lb fridge fell on her at home. Clery, 39, who shares two young children with ex-husband Stephen Hilton, was home alone when the fridge 'slammed into' her, leaving her pinned against the counter. In a Patreon post, the star revealed the fridge fell on her after her son tried to climb it. She wrote: 'I saw it shift slightly, just enough to make my stomach drop.

So I ran over to push it back into place.

'I thought I’d just nudge it in and move on with my day like a woman who has control over her life. 'The second I pushed it, it came down on me. Not slowly.

'Not in a way where I could catch it or jump out of the way. It just fell. The full weight of it slammed me backward into the kitchen island, pinning my lower back and hips.

'I couldn’t move. I tried to push it off and it didn’t even slightly budge. It felt like pushing against a building.

'My breathing started to go. 'I could feel it getting harder to inhale, like my body was just slowly deciding to shut down. The pain was so intense it almost didn’t feel real. Poppy started crying, which honestly snapped me into even more panic because now it wasn’t just me, it was them watching this happen.

Alfie ran outside, thank God, probably scared out of his mind.

' Clery said she thought while pinned under the fridge 'this is the dumbest way anyone has ever died' - but is now recovering at home. Her ex Hilton, 52, who she had an acrimonious divorce from in 2023, wrote on Facebook: 'She literally thought she was dying. Still feeling devastated . Go straight to JAIL, whoever is responsible for this …. ' Clery boasts nearly 25 million followers on social media





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