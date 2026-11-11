Lucy Beaumont Reveals She Was Whistleblower on David Walliams Allegations

Comedian Lucy Beaumont says she was a whistleblower who provided information to the Guardian about David Walliams, after a TV worker told her he was asked to take young women to Walliams' dressing room. Walliams denies all allegations.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has revealed she was one of the whistleblowers who provided information to the Guardian about David Walliams, saying she was really worried one of his alleged victims would take her own life.

In an emotional interview with Cathy Newman on Sky News, Beaumont described offering support to a woman connected to the allegations against the former Britain's Got Talent judge. Beaumont said a television worker confided in her that he had been asked to take young women to Walliams' dressing room. She said she subsequently found one of the women and offered help, including offering to pay legal fees relating to a non-disclosure agreement.

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

Sky News said it had contacted Walliams' representatives about the dressing-room allegation. I did as much as I could do privately and whenever I've heard a rumour about anyone, I've done everything I can, Beaumont told Sky News. There's only so much you can do. I'm not the police.

Nothing seems to be illegal, but I was really worried, and I was one of the whistleblowers. I was one of the people to let the Guardian know. Describing the woman's circumstances, Beaumont said: I'm nearly crying... She couldn't talk to family, or friends, or her therapist.

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Beaumont added: Honestly, I don't think I'll work in telly again, I really don't. The reason high profile people are not saying anything is because they'll lose work, because you're seen as a trouble-causer. Beaumont confirmed she has not worked with Walliams herself and has not witnessed any of the allegations first hand. She said: No, no, I haven't.

I've never worked with him. I haven't witnessed anything. Addressing the nature of the TV industry, she continued: There's no HR department in TV. There's no proper duty of care.

There's no social services that you deal with, and it's partly because the industry is very well managed. These are very rare things to happen. It's full of very polite, really hardworking people under pressure. Everyone you work with is lovely, and these things slip through the net because there hasn't been a process that you can deal with.

People have got agents, but the agents work for the talent. People move around a lot in their positions. You know, someone might be an exec one week, and then the next week they're not, they're working with someone else. So that it does need looking at.

Guardian Investigation Into Walliams

The developments follow the publication of a three-year investigation by ITV News and the Guardian into allegations concerning Walliams' conduct towards teenage girls and young women. The investigation revealed a series of allegations dating back to 2003, with some accusers being as young as 15.

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Walliams has been unmasked as the celebrity who fought for a court order to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenage girls while abusing his status to exploit teens. He denies all the allegations. Walliams had sought an injunction to prevent publication, citing serious risks to his mental health. Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the application on November 3, and Walliams subsequently decided not to appeal.

Among the accounts published was an allegation from a woman who says Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was 15. He strongly denies having any sexual contact with her and denies grooming young women. In his response to the investigating journalists, Walliams rejected allegations of criminal behaviour while acknowledging that he had not always considered the feelings of people with whom he had casual relationships.

Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with, he said. Walliams, 55, denies the allegations against him, including any criminal activity. The professional repercussions of the allegations continue. Sky has announced its intention to withdraw as the UK and Ireland distributor of Fing!

, the family film adapted from Walliams' children's book. In a statement, a spokesperson described the allegations as extremely serious and confirmed that the company had notified the producers of its decision. Sky also said it had removed content featuring Walliams from its platforms. Separately, the film's producers said they had removed his cameo and that he would have no involvement in its release or promotion.

Fallout for Film and Family

David Walliams shares a 13-year-old son named Alfred with his ex-wife, Dutch model Lara Stone, to whom he was married for five years. Lara Stone, 42, has recently revealed a shock cancer diagnosis. The allegations have also prompted reactions from other celebrities. Jonathan Ross says he is horrified by the David Walliams allegations as he opens up about a deeply shocking joke about the Little Britain comedian going home with 15-year-olds.

Reports have also emerged about Walliams' behaviour, including claims he molested young men in a humiliating Hide The Sausage game during a stage show. Police have urged women to come forward with information.