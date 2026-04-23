Comedian Nikki Glaser Finds Peace and Relaxation Back in Her Hometown of St. Louis

Nikki Glaser discusses her decision to leave Los Angeles and return to St. Louis, Missouri, emphasizing the relaxed atmosphere and focus on genuine connections she's found there. She shares insights into her new comedy special and reflects on the pressures of chasing status in major cities.

Nikki Glaser , a prominent comedian, has embraced a more relaxed lifestyle by returning to her hometown of St. Louis , Missouri, after years spent navigating the fast-paced world of Hollywood.

The 40-year-old made the decision to relocate in 2022, a move documented in her reality series 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

'. She recently discussed her contentment with this change during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', while promoting her new comedy special 'Good Girl', which was filmed in St. Louis. Glaser highlighted the supportive atmosphere of the audience, comprised of friends, neighbors, and even her childhood dentist, adding a humorous touch to the experience. Glaser's decision to leave Los Angeles isn't simply about a change of scenery; it represents a shift in priorities.

She has openly discussed the pressures of maintaining status in cities like Los Angeles and New York, where constant comparison and the pursuit of accolades dominate social interactions. In contrast, St. Louis offers a more grounded environment where social media followings and celebrity connections hold less weight. This allows her to focus on genuine connections, enjoying life's simple pleasures like good food and quality time with loved ones.

She emphasizes the importance of being present for her family while they are healthy and eager to spend time together. While born in Cincinnati, Ohio, St. Louis has been her true home since childhood, where she and her sister were raised after her parents relocated them to Missouri. Before achieving national recognition, Glaser honed her comedic skills in the Midwest, performing extensively while living with her family.

Her father, EJ Glaser, proudly recalls her dedication and work ethic during those early years. Glaser's career has flourished since her first stand-up special in 2016, leading to a reported $10 million net worth and high-profile hosting gigs, including the Golden Globe Awards. She is currently involved in a new film project, 'The Fifth Wheel', alongside Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria.

Glaser's move mirrors a broader trend among celebrities seeking refuge from the high taxes and rising crime rates in California following the COVID-19 pandemic, opting for a more balanced and fulfilling lifestyle in less frenetic locations. Her story raises a compelling question: is leaving the allure of big cities for the comfort of one's roots the key to finding true happiness and balance





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