Comedians James Acaster and Nish Kumar Back NIMBY Campaign Against Peckham Housing Development

A NIMBY campaign backed by comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster helped reject plans to build 800 new homes in Peckham, south London.

A gloating Labour council rejoiced after plans to build 800 new homes in Peckham were rejected following a 'NIMBY campaign' backed by comedians Nish Kumar and James Acaster .

The project proved controversial as the developers lowered the proportion of affordable houses from 35% to 12% in December 2024. The comedic duo also performed at a comedy show organized by the Aylesham Community Action which raised £46,000 in opposition to the project. In its rejection, the Planning Inspectorate said the impact of any housing proposal must factor in the 'heritage assets' of the area.

The local Labour Council gloated that the decision was a 'great day for Peckham', but it sparked a backlash online with many people pointing to the acute housing crisis affecting areas such as Peckham





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Housing Shortage Comedians James Acaster And Nish Kumar Peckham NIMBY Campaign Aylesham Community Action Bloomberg Politics James Acaster Nish Kumar Planning Inspectorate Cinema City Green Councillor Southwark Council Ben Harris Reginald Popoola

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