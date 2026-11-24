Drew Stevens kicks 26-yard field goal as time expires to give Washington Commanders 22-20 upset win over Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.

The Washington Commanders secured a dramatic 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, powered by a 26-yard field goal from kicker Drew Stevens as time expired. The win serves as a significant upset against a high-flying Bengals team led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who had previously taken the lead in the closing moments of regulation.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn orchestrated the final drive with precision, moving the offense 64 yards in just 34 seconds to set up the game-winning score. The drive began after Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson had put the Bengals ahead 20-19 with a 56-yard field goal, leaving Washington with only 39 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

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Commanders Execute Final Drive Against Bengals Defense

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led the critical scoring sequence by connecting with rookie receiver Antonio Williams on two crucial long passes. The first connection was a 22-yard gain over the middle of the field, which allowed Daniels to spike the ball and stop the clock effectively. Following the stoppage, Daniels targeted Williams again for a 42-yard catch-and-run that placed the ball at the Cincinnati eight-yard line.

Daniels spiked the ball again with five seconds remaining, setting up a do-or-die fourth-down situation. The play resulted in a 41-yard field goal attempt by Stevens, which Quinn elected to pursue rather than attempt to run out the clock. The decision proved decisive as Stevens successfully converted the kick, capping the drive and securing the win before the final buzzer sounded.

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Burrow And Bengals Fail To Stop Commanders Rally

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a brief opportunity to respond after Washington's field goal, but the drive stalled. Burrow completed a 32-yard pass to tight end Mike Gesicki, moving Cincinnati into field goal range with little time left. However, the Bengals were unable to execute a final play before the game ended, resulting in their second consecutive loss to the Commanders.

The game itself was characterized by a slow start in rainy conditions, with both offenses struggling to find rhythm in the first half. The intensity picked up in the second half as the teams traded scores throughout the third quarter, leading to a tightly contested affair that decided on the final kick of the night.

Lighting Outage And Key Scores Define Commanders Win

A significant interruption occurred early in the third quarter when stadium lights failed while the Commanders were in the red zone. The delay lasted approximately four minutes, after which kicker Drew Stevens converted a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10. This momentum shift helped Washington hold Cincinnati to just three points on their first four drives of the second half.

Before the lighting incident, the Commanders had built an early 10-0 lead, aided by Ja'Marr Higgins' 31-yard touchdown catch and a one-yard run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt with 12 seconds left before halftime. Croskey-Merritt had been activated off injured reserve earlier on Monday to provide additional offensive depth. Burrow responded in the second half with a four-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young, giving the Bengals a 17-10 advantage before Stevens' three field goals leveled the score and set up the dramatic finish.