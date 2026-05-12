Ansel Elgort confirmed the arrival of his first child with Miona, sharing a slideshow of her with their newborn son Neo. In the clip, Ansel playfully nudged their son and laughed, showing his diverse social media following.

NEWS TEXT: Have YOU got a story? Email. Sign up for ourWest Side Story alum Ansel Elgort shared numerous snaps of his newborn son Neo and finally revealed the name of his babymama on Monday morning.

The 32-year-old first-time father - who boasts 14.5 million social media followers - captioned his Instagram slideshow: 'Happy Mother's Day my Miona.

' In all of the pictures of Miona, she was wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring but Elgort had no wedding band on. It's not the first time Daily Mail readers have seen the Japanese beauty as she was photographed strolling with little Neo and the Golden Globe nominee in his native New York City on January 13.

Elgort is clearly not forcing Miona to cook as there were several photos of the family eating out at various restaurants. The Quadrophenia dancer included a video of himself speaking fluent Japanese with his rumored fiancée as they doted on their infant, whose birth was formally announced on February 10. West Side Story alum Ansel Elgort shared numerous snaps of his newborn son Neo and finally revealed the name of his babymama on Monday morning.

The 32-year-old first-time father - who boasts 14.5 million social media followers - captioned his Instagram slideshow: 'Happy Mother's Day my Miona.

' In the intimate clip, the couple laughed about how Neo kicked his tiny feet at Miona's face while in their bedroom. Elgort - who pulls 462,557 monthly listeners on Spotify - revealed the name of his first child while serenading him with his new single, Canopy. Ansel Elgort was previously romantically linked to Japanese-American beetles model Violetta Komyshan





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Ansel Elgort Mother New Child Instagram Baby Relationship Violetta Komyshan Newborn Son

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