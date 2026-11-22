Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remains in his post despite Epstein connections and conflicts with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over Nvidia and China policy.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has navigated a turbulent period in his tenure, surviving multiple potential dismissals during President Donald Trump's second term despite intense scrutiny over his past associations. A recent Wall Street Journal profile highlights that Lutnick narrowly avoided being fired after revelations regarding his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein emerged. While several high-profile cabinet members such as Susie Wiles, Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, and Katie Zacharia faced termination following midterm election shifts, Lutnick maintains his position and now views himself as indispensable to the administration.

Epstein Controversy and Financial Donations

Public pressure on Lutnick intensified last year during the furor over the Epstein files, which exposed that he had visited the financier's Caribbean island in 2012. Although Lutnick previously stated he cut ties with Epstein in 2005, the Department of Justice document release contradicted this claim. Pressure from the President reportedly subsided after Lutnick donated $25 million to Trump's future presidential library. Additionally, Lutnick faced scrutiny for donating $5 million to a group supporting House Republican candidates just weeks before he was scheduled to be interviewed by lawmakers about his ties to Epstein.

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Lutnick's survival in his role is often attributed to his long-standing personal relationship with Donald Trump. The two have been friends for over two decades, and Trump frequently references how Lutnick narrowly avoided being in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Despite the controversies, Trump continues to speak with Lutnick often, praising his intensity during policy debates. Officials told the Wall Street Journal that the President holds one-on-one meetings with Lutnick after other staff have left for the night, indicating a continued high level of trust and access.

Clash With Scott Bessent Over Nvidia Policy

Tensions have risen between Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding trade enforcement and national security strategies. Last week, Bessent publicly criticized Lutnick for resisting efforts to crack down on Nvidia ahead of reports that ousted CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Bessent told CNBC that the Treasury Department, the War Department, the USTR, and the State Department had favored placing Nvidia's Megaspeed on the entity list for months. He noted that while other agencies pushed for action, the Commerce Department held the pen and resisted through its internal processes.

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This disagreement highlights a broader strategic divergence within the administration regarding how to handle technology exports and foreign competition. Bessent's public comments suggest frustration with the Commerce Department's pace in addressing perceived vulnerabilities. Lutnick's stance appears to prioritize different economic or diplomatic considerations, creating friction in the cabinet's unified approach to international trade. The conflict underscores the complex internal dynamics as the administration attempts to balance aggressive economic nationalism with broader diplomatic engagements, including recent trips to Shenzhen with world leaders.

Republican Criticism and Conflict of Interest Allegations

Lutnick faces significant pushback from prominent Republicans who question his effectiveness and loyalty to national interests. Outgoing North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis believes Lutnick needs to be replaced by someone who can perform better, suggesting his retention is due to Trump's loyalty to past friends rather than professional merit. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton has also withdrawn his support, accusing Lutnick of ignoring warnings about AI chips being smuggled to China. Cotton stated that if Lutnick wanted his support, he should have responded to letters warning about Chinese communist front companies and taken threats from China more seriously.

Further complications arise from Lutnick's financial history with his former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, which he handed over to his sons upon taking the Trump administration job. Advisors have allegedly informed Trump that his sons face conflict of interest issues, speculating that Lutnick may be making moves on behalf of the firm while serving in the White House. These allegations add another layer of complexity to his tenure, as investigators and political rivals scrutinize potential overlaps between public duty and private family business interests.

Future Outlook Under New Leadership Dynamics

Lutnick appears poised for smoother sailing under the new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, who is friendly with the Commerce Secretary and has previously stayed at his Florida home. This personal connection may provide Lutnick with stronger internal support within the White House hierarchy. However, his position remains precarious as he may face investigations from a Democrat-controlled Congress alongside many other Trump administration officials. Even Republicans like Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana share Cotton's concerns regarding Lutnick's approach to China, indicating that bipartisan skepticism is growing.

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The administration's handling of Lutnick's tenure reflects broader challenges in managing a cabinet filled with prominent business figures who bring both expertise and controversy. While Trump continues to praise Lutnick's job performance, the combination of Epstein associations, internal cabinet wars, and bipartisan criticism from senators creates a high-risk environment. Lutnick's ability to navigate these political minefields will likely depend on maintaining Trump's personal favor while addressing the substantive policy disagreements raised by his peers and critics.