Common Seedling Mistake That Could Ruin Your Plants, According to Gardening Expert

A gardening specialist reveals a critical error many make when planting seeds in trays, which can stunt growth and prevent plants from thriving. Learn the correct techniques for soil level, watering, and seed sowing to ensure healthy seedlings.

A single soil error could be holding your seedlings back from reaching their full potential. If you're a gardener who prefers to grow plants from scratch rather than purchasing established ones from garden centres, chances are you'll already have tiny seedlings sprouting away in seed trays on your windowsill or inside your greenhouse at this time of year.

However, according to one gardening specialist on social media, there's a particular mistake that some gardeners make when it comes to planting their seeds in trays. It's such a damaging blunder that it could actually prevent your plant from growing altogether, meaning you'll never get to enjoy the fully flourishing result. Toby Buckland, a well-known gardening expert, posted a video on TikTok in which he emphasised the importance of getting your soil levels right when filling up your pots.

He warned that while you might think you're cutting costs by being sparing with soil, failing to fill pots right to the top could have serious consequences for your seedlings. He said: 'When sowing seeds, always fill your pots right up to the brim. I know loads of gardeners who save a few pennies by leaving the compost halfway up the sides of the pot.

But you see, the rim of the pot shades the seedlings, and that means they stretch towards the light and they grow a bit like cress. They'll never recover from that. So, top them right the way up so it's level.

' Toby also advised giving the pot 'a good flood' with a watering can until the compost is thoroughly saturated. He suggested you'll know it's sufficiently watered when it feels 'really heavy'. He continued: 'If you make sure it's completely saturated all the way through, you won't need to water that again until your seedlings are up.

' Once your pot is fully watered, it's time to sow your seeds. Toby explained they should be sown 'thinly' across the surface of your soil, before lightly scattering a modest layer of soil on top to cover them. The gardening expert also shared a handy trick for distributing that final layer of soil evenly.

He suggested taking a separate pot and using the drainage holes in its base as a makeshift 'sieve' to gently shake soil over the pot you're working with. Followers who commented on the post expressed their gratitude for Toby's guidance, though some lamented the advice had arrived too late, as their seedlings had already emerged and were displaying signs of stunted growth. One viewer remarked: 'Oh no! Great tip, but my seeds already sprouted, and are leggy.

' Another responded: 'Game changer! I've been gardening for nearly 50 years; every day's a school day.

' While a third enthused: 'Fountain of knowledge! ' To ensure healthy, strong seedlings, gardeners should use a lightweight, well-draining seed-starting mix rather than garden soil, which can be compact and may harbour pests or diseases. Seed trays, biodegradable pots, recycled containers (like yoghurt cartons), or any shallow container with drainage holes are ideal for sowing seeds. For optimal growth, seedlings need 12-16 hours of light per day.

Grow lights or fluorescent lights can be used if natural daylight isn't sufficient. Most seeds germinate best at temperatures between 18-24°C, so it's important to check seed packets for specific requirements and ensure good airflow. Keeping the soil consistently moist but not soggy is crucial, as overwatering can lead to damping-off disease, a fungal issue that kills seedlings. Once the seedlings have two sets of true leaves, a diluted liquid fertiliser (half-strength) should be applied every 1-2 weeks.

Avoid overcrowding by thinning seedlings once they sprout their first set of leaves. Snip weaker seedlings at the soil line rather than pulling to avoid disturbing neighbouring roots. A week or two before moving your seedlings outdoors, gradually expose them to outdoor conditions. Start by placing them outside for a few hours a day in a sheltered spot, gradually increasing exposure to sunlight, wind, and cooler temperatures





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Seedlings Gardening Tips Seed Sowing Plant Care Toby Buckland

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