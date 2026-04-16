Commons Speaker Demands Apology as Prime Minister Accused of 'Temper Tantrum' and Intimidation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing escalating calls to apologize to Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle following an alleged confrontation in the chamber. Witnesses claim Starmer displayed a furious reaction and even struck the Speaker's chair after being reminded it was Prime Minister's Questions and he, not the Leader of the Opposition, was expected to answer queries. This incident marks the third time in recent weeks that Speaker Hoyle has had to intervene to ensure the Prime Minister directly addresses questions posed by ministers, particularly Kemi Badenoch. Opposition figures argue Starmer's behavior constitutes contempt for the Speaker, the House, and its members, demanding a formal apology for his actions and for consistently evading substantive answers.

Keir Starmer is now facing significant pressure to offer an apology to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle , after an incident described as an 'extraordinary PMQs temper tantrum.' The confrontation occurred after the Prime Minister was reminded during yesterday's session that he, and not the Leader of the Opposition, was the individual expected to field questions.

Eyewitness accounts suggest Sir Keir approached Sir Lindsay in the chamber in a visibly agitated state, with some stating he was 'fuming' and allegedly struck the side of the Speaker's chair. This intervention by the Speaker was a direct response to the Prime Minister's perceived evasion of questions. It is noteworthy that Sir Lindsay Hoyle has issued similar admonishments to Prime Ministers, including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, when they have failed to answer directly.

Indeed, during June 2020, when Sir Keir was the Leader of the Opposition, he himself highlighted the issue of Prime Ministers not answering questions, stating, 'This is turning into Opposition questions. If the Prime Minister wants to swap places, I'm very happy to do it, to do it now.' Allies of the Speaker have highlighted a consistent stream of correspondence from the public complaining about the Prime Minister's tendency to dodge questions during Prime Minister's Questions.

The gravity of the situation was underscored this morning when Jesse Norman, Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, raised the episode during Business Questions. Mr. Norman, observing Sir Lindsay's impassive expression, highlighted that of 24 responses provided by the Prime Minister to questions from Kemi Badenoch in recent weeks, an overwhelming 23 had 'ignored the question and changed the subject.' He further stated, 'Yesterday we even saw the PM hectoring you and on live television just for doing your job. That is a shameful record, for which the PM should write to you and therefore by implication to this House and apologise.' Mr. Norman characterized the Prime Minister's behavior as 'contemptuous of you, of the Leader of the Opposition, and of us all as MPs.'

In response to inquiries about the incident today, the Prime Minister's spokesman maintained that he had 'addressed all the questions that were put to him yesterday.' The spokesman also confirmed that Sir Keir continues to hold confidence in the Speaker.

The Speaker had interrupted the exchanges with Mrs. Badenoch yesterday to clearly state, 'Prime Minister, it's Prime Minister's Questions. We've got to concentrate.' Following these heated exchanges, as the Prime Minister was leaving the chamber, he was observed approaching Sir Lindsay's chair. One MP who was in close proximity to the scene reported that Sir Keir was 'clearly incensed at the Speaker' and 'fuming with Lindsay.'

This incident represents the third occasion in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay has felt compelled to intervene and remind the Prime Minister of his obligation to answer the questions posed. The Speaker later issued a statement emphasizing that he occasionally needs to remind Prime Ministers of the 'rules of engagement' within the chamber. He pointedly added that this particular concern had been communicated to officials at Number 10 'on several occasions recently,' following similar interventions in prior weeks.

A spokeswoman for the Speaker's Office reiterated yesterday, 'The Speaker is not responsible for the questions asked by Members or the answers given by Ministers. Questions to Ministers should relate to matters for which they are officially responsible. Equally, answers should be confined to the points contained in the question. Every so often the Speaker has to remind Prime Ministers - and Ministers - of the rules of engagement in the Chamber. The Speaker has made this point to officials at No10 on several occasions recently as well.'





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