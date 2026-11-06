Commonwealth Bank Senior Lender Shun Wang Loses Unfair Dismissal Case

Fair Work Commission upholds Commonwealth Bank's termination of Shun Wang, citing fabricated evidence and policy breaches regarding loan processing and referral fees.

The Fair Work Commission has definitively upheld the dismissal of Shun Wang, a senior home lending executive at Commonwealth Bank, rejecting his unfair dismissal claim. Deputy President Gerard Boyce ruled that the bank had valid grounds for termination after Wang's evidence was characterized as a 'chaotic collection of lies' during the internal and subsequent legal proceedings.

Evidence Dismissed as Fabricated by Commission

Wang, who earned a base salary of $250,000 with potential bonuses up to $200,000, challenged his firing after an internal probe revealed serious breaches of lending, privacy, and technology policies. The Commission found that Wang intentionally misled investigators about his relationship with Zonghui 'Hugo' Feng, a third party suspected of acting as an unapproved mortgage broker. Deputy President Boyce stated that Wang knew Feng's identity from the first meeting but attempted to hide this connection, labeling Wang's explanations as 'unbridled nonsense' and 'complete fabrication'.

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Financial Irregularities Trigger Internal Investigation

The controversy began in November 2024 when the Commonwealth Bank's SpeakUP whistleblower program received an anonymous complaint. The subsequent investigation uncovered that Wang failed to properly verify and record customer income on multiple occasions and used WeChat along with a personal mobile phone to discuss sensitive loan matters. Investigators identified significant financial discrepancies involving payments made by JS Sonic, Regis Lawyers, and several individual customers to Feng. Specifically, five customers referred through JS Sonic paid Feng nearly $49,000, while JS Sonic made six payments totaling over $81,000. Regis Lawyers also made six payments exceeding $61,000, with transaction descriptions explicitly including 'service fee' and 'referral fee'.

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Policy Breaches and Communication Violations

Wang admitted to failing to record employment income in some applications, citing that he had 'forgot' to do so and was in one instance 'lazy to verify the PAYG income'. He also acknowledged providing loan approval and settlement updates via the WeChat group, despite these messages being deleted before investigators could retrieve them. A forensic review of his work phone revealed a contact saved as 'Hugo', and evidence confirmed a WeChat group involving Wang, referral partner Weijie 'Jack' Qin, and Feng. The Commission noted that the bank viewed these payments as a major red flag, indicating Feng was receiving referrals despite not being an approved partner, a violation of strict bank rules prohibiting mortgage brokers from such participation.

Broader Industry Oversight and Consequences

The decision has significant implications for banking practices and regulatory scrutiny. The Fair Work Commission emphasized that the consequences of Wang's conduct, both financially and reputationally, rest entirely with him. Following the findings, both JS Sonic and Regis Lawyers were removed from the bank's referral program. This ruling occurs amidst a broader regulatory context, as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) prepares a sweeping review of bank referrer programs and mortgage broker oversight. The regulator intends to scrutinize the entire mortgage pipeline, examining controls from third-party referrers to lending decisions, reinforcing the need for strict compliance within the financial sector.