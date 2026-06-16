Community comes together to honor memories of St Patrick's Day tragedy victims

The community is coming together to honor the memories of three teenagers who died in a fatal crush at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick's Day in 2019. The event, 'Miles in Their Memory,' will feature a charity run, with funds raised going to the St Vincent de Paul charity. The event aims to provide a positive and uplifting day out for the community, allowing people to share memories and celebrate the lives of the three teenagers who meant so much to so many.

Connor Currie , 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard died in a fatal crush at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick's Day in 2019.

The three teenagers were among hundreds of young people queuing to enter the venue for a disco. Seven years on, a lasting tribute is being created to honor their memories. Jack McCullagh, a friend of the victims, has organized an event called 'Miles in Their Memory' to bring the community together to run, walk, remember, and celebrate the lives of the three teenagers.

The event will take place on 27 June in Dungannon Park and will feature a charity run, with funds raised going to the St Vincent de Paul charity. Lauren Bullock's mother, Mary, remembers the support she received from the charity in the aftermath of the tragedy and feels it's now time to give back.

The event aims to provide a positive and uplifting day out for the community, allowing people to share memories and celebrate the lives of the three teenagers who meant so much to so many. The hotel owner and a self-employed security worker have denied charges of manslaughter, with a trial due to get underway in late 2026. The event is a fitting tribute to the victims and will create new memories for those who participate.

It's a chance for the community to come together, reconnect, and recount stories of happy times. The event will take place at 2pm on 27 June in Dungannon Park, and donations can be made by visiting the event's website. The St Vincent de Paul charity will benefit from the funds raised, and the event is a testament to the community's resilience and determination to honor the memories of the three teenagers





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Connor Currie Lauren Bullock Morgan Barnard St Patrick's Day Greenvale Hotel 'Miles In Their Memory' Charity Run St Vincent De Paul Community Event

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