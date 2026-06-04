Community-led street festival in Blackburn suburb goes from strength to strength

A community-led street festival in a Blackburn suburb has gone from strength to strength after another busy year, boosted in part by last week's unseasonably warm weather. The festival, which featured a range of local artists, was described as the best ever by some attendees, who enjoyed a sun-soaked day of music, activities and community spirit at Mill Hill Park.

A community-led street festival in a Blackburn suburb has gone from strength to strength after another busy year, boosted in part by last week's unseasonably warm weather.

Residents descended on Mill Hill Park on May 30 for the family-friendly event, which featured a range of local artists. New Chapel Street was even closed to traffic so people could boogie right up to the stage. This third iteration of the Mill Hill Family Festival since its revival in 2023 was described as the best ever by some attendees, who enjoyed a sun-soaked day of music, activities and community spirit at Mill Hill Park.

What sets the Mill Hill festivities apart from similar events is that it is entirely organised by people from the area, who came together at a public meeting to call for more activities to bring the community together. More people than ever turned out this year, with a packed line-up of local performers including Mill Hill legend Paul Scholey, who did not have to travel far to entertain crowds with his Elvis renditions, alongside some more modern tracks.

Regulars the Alphabetical Twins were joined by band On Edge and headliners Girl Gone Rogue, while Leah Eccles and Tracy Brogan provided DJ sets featuring mellow vibes and upbeat dance anthems. Residents who attended the event praised organisers for their efforts in putting the day together, with Janet Shorrock calling it a fantastic day thanks to their great work. Stephen Briody added that it was brilliant to see the community he grew up in still rocking it.

While adults and children alike enjoyed the day, with activities including football and climbing laid on for younger attendees, organisers say none of it would have been possible without the volunteer group behind the festival. That group includes local residents Kieron Buck, Kate O'Loughlin, Julie Astley and councillors Julie Gunn and Damian Talbot, who chairs the committee. With no dedicated funding, the organisers secured support from the National Lottery.

Kate O'Loughlin, group treasurer, said: It's just gone from strength to strength. Two things that I take away from the festival is the great atmosphere with everyone having such a good time, and the success of our kids activities - so good to see everyone out having fun and not sitting on electronic devices for a while - that's got to be good for the soul





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