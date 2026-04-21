Community Mourns Tragic Death of Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly’s Daughter in Kilkeel Crash

The community of Kilkeel is in mourning following the death of 24-year-old Aoife Tinnelly, daughter of Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, who died in a fatal road collision.

The community of Kilkeel in County Down, Northern Ireland , is mourning the loss of 24-year-old Aoife Tinnelly, who tragically passed away following a fatal road traffic collision on the evening of April 20. The incident, which occurred shortly before 6:30 pm on the Newry Road, involved a collision between a white Audi A1 and a blue Mercedes-Benz. Emergency services, including police, paramedics, and fire crews, rushed to the scene; however, despite their best efforts, Ms.

Tinnelly was pronounced dead upon arrival. Two other individuals involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital to receive medical attention for their injuries. Jarlath Tinnelly, an Independent councillor for the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, confirmed the heartbreaking news of his daughter’s death through a poignant social media post. Sharing a photograph of the young woman, he wrote a brief but deeply moving tribute: My beautiful baby Aoife 21/10/2001 - 20/04/2026. The loss has sent shockwaves through the local area, where Aoife was widely known and respected. Friends and acquaintances described her as a vibrant young woman with a wide circle of friends and a bright future, making the suddenness of her passing all the more difficult for those who knew her to process. In the wake of this tragedy, numerous political colleagues have reached out to support the Tinnelly family. SDLP Councillor Laura Devlin expressed her profound sorrow, noting the immense difficulty of losing a child under such sudden and distressing circumstances. Her sentiments were echoed by fellow SDLP Councillor Declan McAteer and DUP Councillors Glyn Hanna and Henry Reilly. These representatives emphasized the heavy toll this loss has taken on the community. Furthermore, the incident has reignited local discussions regarding road safety at the specific junction where the collision took place. Councillor Glyn Hanna noted that the area has seen a history of accidents over the years, raising concerns among local residents about the need for improved safety measures to prevent future fatalities. As the investigation into the crash continues, the entire region remains united in grief, offering prayers and support to the Tinnelly family as they navigate this unimaginable period of loss





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Northern Ireland Road Accident Jarlath Tinnelly Kilkeel Traffic Safety

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