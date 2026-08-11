Remembrance services held across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire with poppy tributes

Communities across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire marked Remembrance Sunday with parades, church services and poppy displays, including a cascade of petals at Lincoln Cathedral and 1,160 handmade poppies in a Shropshire village.

Remembrance Sunday services have taken place across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with military parades, cathedral ceremonies and community poppy displays honouring those who died in conflict.

Remembrance Services Held Across Region

In Hull, a military parade preceded a service at the city's Cenotaph, with the parade departing from Queen Victoria Square. A ceremony was held at Lincoln Cathedral and featured a cascade of poppy petals that fell from the rafters during a two-minute silence. The Dean of Lincoln, Dr Simon Jones, said: The silence in itself means a huge amount, but then to accompany that with the symbolism of those poppies fluttering to the ground is enormously moving.

Also read How Remembrance-themed art exhibition is uniting this Yorkshire community

Jones said about 1,700 people came together from all sorts of backgrounds to remember. A service was also held at the International Bomber Command Centre. Hull Minster held a Remembrance-themed holy communion service during which the names of the 2,742 men from Hull who died in World War One were read out.

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On Wednesday 11 November, a smaller Armistice Day service will be held at the Cenotaph in Hull, and a service will be held in Lincoln at the city's war memorial. A two-minute silence will be held at both events at 11:00 GMT to mark the moment the World War One armistice came into effect on 11 November 1918.

Village Unveils Handmade Poppy Display

Separately, in the north Shropshire village of Calverhall, members of the community came together to unveil a waterfall of handmade poppies at the local church. A display of 1,160 poppies was officially exhibited at Holy Trinity Church, Calverhall, to mark remembrance commemorations. The poppies were knitted and crocheted over the course of a year by members of the Calverhall Knit and Natter group, as well as other local contributors.

Nichola Peers, Lana Zammit, Julie Hitchman, Elizabeth Perkins, Linda Hampson and Sheila Partridge were at the heart of the project. It attracted dozens of residents, friends of the village, and visitors. They enjoyed homemade cakes, jams, refreshments and handcrafted gifts, with all money raised from refreshments being donated to the charity Help for Heroes. An original ceramic poppy from the Tower of London's famous 2014 installation, Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, is part of the Calverhall display.

This includes four men from New Street Lane - Frederick Fowles, Wallace Furber, Alec Norris and Leonard Tew - who had been schoolfellows at Calverhall School.