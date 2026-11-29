Juventus fall eight points behind fourth-placed Como in Serie A after a 3-0 defeat triggered by Randal Kolo Muani's early red card.

Juventus slipped eight points behind fourth-placed Como in the Serie A standings following a comprehensive 3-0 defeat on the shores of Lake Como. The result ended Luciano Spalletti's side's five-game unbeaten run and handed manager Cesc Fabregas his third successive league victory over the Turin club, with an aggregate score of 7-0 across those encounters. The visitors managed only one shot on target during the entire match, a stark contrast to the dominance exerted by the home side.

Kolo Muani Red Card Decisive Moment

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus were reduced to ten men after merely five minutes of play, a catastrophe that fundamentally dictated the remainder of the contest. Randal Kolo Muani received a straight red card after lashing out at Como defender Alex Valle. The incident was witnessed clearly by the assistant referee, resulting in an immediate dismissal that left the Turin side to face nearly ninety minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Also read Como aim to extend record start against Juventus in Serie A clash

The early dismissal forced Juventus to abandon their structural integrity, allowing Como to control the flow of the game with absolute authority. From that moment on, Como commanded 75 percent of possession and registered 18 shots against Juventus, who were forced into a defensive shell. The visitors could find no tactical solution to break down the organized Como defense once they were playing with a man down.

Paz and Douvikas Seal Three-Point Lead

Como broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time through a moment of individual brilliance from Nico Paz. The midfielder bent a free-kick inside the near post, exploiting the disorganization in the Juventus back line. Despite significant interventions from Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made a save from Paz in the 14th and 38th minutes, the home side eventually found the back of the net.

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The second half brought no respite for the visitors, as Como extended their lead to 2-0 in the 63rd minute. Tasos Douvikas turned in a ball from close range after a corner, capitalizing on Juventus' inability to clear their lines effectively. The Turkish defender added a third goal ten minutes from time, finishing off a move initiated by a knock-down from Nico Paz, confirming the comprehensiveness of the home side's victory.

Spalletti Criticized For Late Tactical Changes

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti faced scrutiny for his inactivity on the sidelines, particularly regarding his substitution timing. The coach maintained his back three formation and left forward Teun Koopmeiners isolated up front for the majority of the second half. Spalletti did not make his first changes until the 70th minute, when the score was already 2-0, by which point Juventus had not tested Como goalkeeper Butez since the 21st minute.

The lack of tactical adjustment was evident in the performance of the players, who struggled to maintain shape under sustained pressure. Daniele Rugani made three tackles on the right of the back three but repeatedly put the ball out for corners, conceding four in total. One of those corners in the 63rd minute directly led to the second goal, highlighting the defensive frailties exacerbated by the numerical disadvantage.

Szczesny Prevents Heavier Defeat

Wojciech Szczesny was identified as Juventus' busiest and best player, making five saves including three significant ones. The goalkeeper prevented a potentially heavier defeat by denying Nico Paz in the 14th and 38th minutes, as well as making a late stop to preserve some pride for the visitors. Szczesny did get a hand to Paz's free-kick at his near post for the first goal but was unable to keep it out, demonstrating the high volume of chances Como created.

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Despite the heavy defeat, Juventus retained their one shot on target, which came from a drive by Federico Chiesa in the 21st minute. The only other big chance for the visitors occurred in the 33rd minute, when Nicolo Fagioli's through ball after a one-two with Nick Woltemade created a clear opportunity for Chiesa, who dragged his shot wide from the center of the box. This miss proved critical, as Juventus failed to test the Como defense meaningfully for the remainder of the match, leaving Spalletti's side now eight points adrift of fourth place.