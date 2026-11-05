Como 9-1 Lens: Cesc Fabregas Frustrated by Missing Clean Sheet Despite Historic Victory

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas expressed disappointment over conceding a goal in their record-breaking 9-1 Champions League win against Lens, highlighting the team's need for defensive improvement.

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas voiced distinct frustration regarding his team's inability to secure a clean sheet, despite orchestrating a historic 9-1 demolition of Lens in their Wednesday night Champions League fixture. The decisive victory marked a significant milestone for the Serie A club, as they became the first Italian team to score seven goals away from home in European Cup or Champions League history.

Historic Away Performance in France

While the result served as Como's maiden away win in the prestigious tournament, the celebration was tempered by a second-half consolation strike that prevented a perfect defensive record. This outcome ended a run of six consecutive victories across all competitions for the Lariani, who have shown remarkable consistency since their early tournament outings.

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The comprehensive scoreline followed previous impressive results, including a 4-1 home victory over RB Leipzig and a similar 4-1 triumph against Manchester United. These wins came after a 3-2 defeat at Feyenoord, positioning the squad in fourth place midway through the league phase.

Individual Brilliance and Key Scorers

Tournament top scorer Tasos Douvikas led the attacking charge by netting a treble, extending his goal-scoring run to all four European outings this season. His performance was supported by a diverse array of talents, with Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, and Martin Baturina also finding the back of the net.

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Adding to the spectacle was 18-year-old debutant Matteo Papaccioli, who made his mark on the scoreboard during this dominant display. The collective effort showcased the depth and attacking versatility of Fabregas' squad, who controlled large portions of the match through slick passing moves originating from the back.

Fabregas Reflects on Defensive Lapse

Despite the overwhelming offensive success, Cesc Fabregas remained focused on the defensive error that marred the evening. Como has yet to record their first European shutout, having conceded a 65th-minute corner volley that proved to be the only blemish on an otherwise perfect performance.

Fabregas admitted he was angry about the concession, attributing it to tactical changes made during three second-half substitutions. He also noted the irony of the goal being scored by Ruben Aguilar, a former teammate at Monaco, describing the strike as a rare and exceptional finish that he had never witnessed before.

Focusing on Future Domestic and European Duties

Urging his young squad to maintain humility, Fabregas emphasized the need for continued learning rather than resting on the laurels of a historic win. He highlighted the significance of the number four, marking Como's fourth ever Champions League game and their current standing in the table, as a key benchmark for their development.

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The team must now shift their attention back to domestic competitions ahead of a challenging Serie A Matchday 11 trip to the reigning Scudetto holders on November 8. This fixture falls within a demanding run of nine matches before the international break, requiring sharp focus and tactical discipline.

Upcoming Champions League Schedule

On the continental front, Como will resume their league phase campaign by hosting AEK Athens and visiting Real Betis in subsequent fixtures. The club will conclude their regular schedule against Paris Saint-Germain before undertaking a crucial away travel to Barcelona on January 27, setting the stage for the next phase of their European campaign.