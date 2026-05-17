Company boasted opulent life while running a drug ring, losing cars, properties and watches as assets

The news details the story of a company, possibly a legitimate enterprise, that secured a shirt sponsorship deal for a Scottish Premiership team. However, a drug ring was uncovered, and the owners were charged. The police had infiltrated their encrypted phone system, leading to the discovery of the running of the drug ring during the pandemic.

The firm, thought to be a legitimate company, secured a deal as a shirt sponsor for a Scottish Premiership team, posting pictures of their 'splurges' and 'posing next to supercars' on social media.

However, they were later caught and jail sentences were imposed. Their assets were to be confiscated and the cars, of which they boasted, were earmarked for forfeiture. Stephen and Brown bought around 5kg of cocaine and bulked it to sell at half strength, making significant profits. They then bought and sold 125kg of cocaine, with a street value of £11,250,000. They banked profits of £230,000 last November





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