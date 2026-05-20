Comparison of Five Leading Treatments for ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

A team of researchers from Keck School of Medicine of USC and USC Shaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics compared five leading treatments for anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer. The findings, based on real-world data from 940 patients with ALK+ lung cancer, inform treatment choices and standard of care for these patients.

A team of researchers from Keck School of Medicine of USC and USC Shaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics compared five leading treatments for anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer, including two new drugs lorlatinib and brigatinib.

The findings, just published in the journal Lung Cancer, were based on real-world data from 940 patients with ALK+ lung cancer. They compared overall survival and change in treatments among patients receiving crizotinib, alectinib, lorlatinib, brigatinib, and ceritinib. Alectinib showed the clearest survival advantage, with early data suggesting potential benefits for lorlatinib in some patients





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ALK+ Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ALK Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (Tkis) NKCE:3:3800752:LUNG:2026:0001 Typical ALK Inhibitors Treatment Choices Standard Of Care Real-World Data Clinical Trials Clinical Trial Findings TKI Drugs

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