Comparisons Between The Tinder Swindler and Katie Price's Husband Lean Towards Hollywood Scams

The recently released documentary, The Tinder Swindler, has sparked comparisons between its protagonist Simon Leviev and Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews.

At this point, The Tinder Swindler isn't just a Netflix documentary about convicted conman Simon Leviev - it's a genre. Flashy lifestyles, chaotic finances, endless reinventions and unwavering self-belief: the formula is hard to miss.

Similarities with Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews: 1. The illusion of immense wealth: Simon famously presented himself as an ultra-wealthy businessman supporting his lavish day-to-day activities through a Ponzi scheme that left several female victims in millions of debt. 2. Dramatic claims and mysterious disappearances: Simon disappeared under bizarre circumstances, allegedly telling his victim he had been arrested and was being held in the back of a van.

Similar claims have surfaced involving Lee Andrews, who allegedly vanished mid-conversation, claiming to have been arrested and held in the back of a van. 3. Carefully curated luxury branding: Simon hired staff, including assistants and bodyguards, to maintain an impeccable facade, while Lee has claimed ties to major organizations and cultivated an image of financial success, despite questions raised about his background and business dealings





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The Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Katie Price Lee Andrews Hollywood Scams Ponzi Scheme

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