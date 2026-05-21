Competition between Influencers Venezuela Fury and Molly-Mae Hague at 16th Birthday Party

The article describes the competition between two influencers, Venezuela Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, at Venezuela's 16th birthday party. Venezuela hoped to establish herself as an influencer, showing some signs of competitiveness when it came to her more famous aunt, Molly-Mae Hague. The event took place in Morecambe on September 17, 2022.

It was meant to be Venezuela Fury’s night - her 16th birthday party . She was adorned in a white sequined two-piece for the occasion. She anticipated her boyfriend of 18, Noah Price, proposing to her that evening.

At the lavish bash for 400 guests, another woman 'upstaging' her big day was reportedly Molly-Mae Hague, the former Love Island star and member of the Fury family as she has a daughter with Venezuela’s uncle. Unable to bear the attention of her numerous fans, Molly-Mae was inundated, and it was all eyes on her for a lot of the evening. This did not go down well with the birthday girl.

Venezuela Fury hopes to establish herself as an influencer like the successful Molly-Mae. She felt competitive towards her more famous aunt. She expressed her annoyance to her mother, Paris, who spoke on a podcast about Molly-Mae's hen do. Molly-Mae had to cancel her hen do at Venezuela’s because she was expecting, and family insisted she spend her time with her partner instead





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