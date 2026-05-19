Computer Game Diagnoses Depression, Highlights Anhedonia

A team of NYU Langone Health researchers developed a computer game that can accurately diagnose major depressive disorder (MDD) based on anhedonia, a key symptom of the disorder. The game, which is played remotely on a smartphone, only takes three minutes to complete and its accuracy compares well with existing psychological tests. The findings could lead to new insights into the neurobiology of MDD and potential new treatments for the disorder.

NYU Langone researchers developed a computer game that can accurately diagnose major depressive disorder (MDD) based on a key symptom called anhedonia. The game, played on a smartphone, only takes three minutes to complete and its diagnostic accuracy matches or surpasses existing psychological tests.

The game highlights a crucial aspect of MDD, where patients find even pleasurable activities unappealing, and shows promise in identifying the disorder as reliably as a blood pressure test identifies heart disease. This discovery could lead to new insights into the neurobiology of MDD and potential new treatments for the disorder





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