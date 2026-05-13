Conan O'Brien Confirmed for a Third Year Hosting the Oscars

Conan O'Brien, a 63-year-old TV host, will host the 99th Academy Awards for the third time in a row, following a significant decline in viewership. He first hosted the awards in 2025 and gained popularity due to his unique comedic voice.

Disney revealed if Conan O'Brien will take on hosting duties at the Oscars for a third year in a row following a major decline in viewership.

Despite the recent ratings, Disney announced on Tuesday that the comedian will host the awards show once again in 2027. The president of Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, stated that Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars. He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show





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Entertainment Oscars Conan O'brien Decline In Viewership Rising Viewership

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