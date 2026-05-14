Concerns Raised Over Airbnb Operating Without Planning Permission in Same Building as Controversial Daycare

Concerns have been raised regarding an Airbnb operating without planning permission in the same building as a controversial children's daycare. The Airbnb has been advertised for two flats and is understood to be operating there since at least 2023.

Concerns have been raised regarding an Airbnb operating without planning permission in the same building as a controversial children's daycare. Acrewood Daycare on Grosvenor Road sparked controversy after going insolvent shortly after sacking staff and telling parents their children could no longer use the service they paid for the night before they were due to attend.

This move has left parents and staff out of pocket. Families will not receive refunds and staff will have to wait up to eight weeks to receive unpaid wages. Further concerns have been raised about the business, which is part owned by Hannahstown Parish priest Father Patrick Devlin, by former parents of children who attended the daycare and by local politicians. These are regarding an Airbnb advertised for two flats that was operating in the same building as the daycare.

It is understood the flats that are used for the Airbnb do not have planning permission with no decision being made on an application to create the flats. The planning application has asked to change one three bedroom apartment into two one bedroom apartments 'for persons with hearing difficulties' as part of the centre for the deaf that also operates from the building. Based on the reviews on the Airbnb website, it has been operating there since at least 2023.

The planning application was submitted in January 2022. One parent told Belfast Live : 'Given what is often associated with Airbnbs where you could have anyone staying there or even drinking or drugs, it is worrying that this was taking place at the same building that was also a children's daycare centre.

' West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll echoed the concerns of local parents who said that they deserve an explanation about the Airbnb and why they had not been told about it. He said: 'This has set alarm bells ringing for parents whose children attend the centre.

They have every right to expect their children to be cared for in a safe, secure environment - not one in close proximity to a holiday let, where strangers come and go at all hours. Acrewood management owe these parents a full and transparent account of what safeguarding measures are in place.

'Acrewood's claims of financial unsustainability may well be true and it is undeniable that many childcare providers are under serious pressure. But profiteering from a housing shortage while making staff redundant and cutting childcare places is preposterous. Parents and workers are owed an urgent explanation from Acrewood management





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Airbnb Daycare Planning Permission Housing Shortage Financial Unsustainability Staff Redundancy Childcare Places Hannahstown Parish Father Patrick Devlin Gerry Carroll Belfast Live Belfast City Council Acrewood Daycare

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