The UK's road network is bracing for severe congestion on this bank holiday weekend,following an estimated 19 million trips,according to Inrix and the RAC,despite a 26p rise in petrol prices and a 44p rise in diesel prices,after the Iran oil crisis began in February,drivers are bracing for delays and roadblocks,particularly at certain times of the day,according to a recent RAC-commissioned survey,of 2,218 motorists

Motorists are being warned to brace for severe congestion on major routes this bank holiday weekend as an estimated 19 million trips threaten to clog the UK's road network,projected to see a significant surge in getaway traffic - marking an increase of one million journeys compared to last year,according to data from transport analytics company Inrix and the RAC, on the back of a substantial increase in domestic holidays.

Drivers are expected to hit the roads in large numbers, with 3.8 million drivers projected to take to the roads each day, on Friday and Saturday,followed by 3.4 million journeys on Sunday and 3.1 million on Monday,despite the financial pressure at the pumps,which has resulted in a 26p rise in the average price of a litre of petrol for petrol and 44p rise for diesel,following the onset of the Iran oil crisis on February 28.

With an estimated 1 million more trips than last year,drivers are bracing for delays and roadblocks,particularly at lunchtime on Saturday,when travel times are expected to more than double,A according to the RAC-commissioned survey of 2,218 motorists,39% of motorists indicated that they still plan to use motorways or major A-roads despite the increased fuel prices. United Kingdo





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