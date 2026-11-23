California Congressman Jimmy Gomez will resign on December 1 following a House Ethics Committee report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a congressional staffer.

California Congressman Jimmy Gomez is abruptly leaving Congress following the release of a bombshell House Ethics Committee report that details allegations of unwanted sexual advances toward a congressional staffer. The 90-page report, adopted by the committee on November 19 and made public on Monday, found substantial evidence that Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct involving a staffer who did not work directly for him.

In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times on Monday, Gomez announced that he would resign from his seat effective December 1. He stated that he had no other alternative and wished to give his staff time to close out important constituent casework and needs before his departure. Gomez, who is married and helped lead the House's Dads Caucus, is departing after losing his reelection bid.

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Ethics Committee Findings On Conduct

The committee's findings detail two specific encounters in 2024 that form the basis of the sexual misconduct allegations. The first incident occurred at a Washington, DC bar, where the staffer alleged that Gomez touched her underneath her skirt and tights without her consent. Gomez acknowledged that sexual contact took place but told investigators that he had asked permission and that the woman agreed.

A second incident allegedly took place at Gomez's congressional office in July 2024. The staffer told investigators that Gomez grabbed her, pressed her against him, and tried to kiss her after she said no. Gomez characterized this encounter as a hug and a kiss on the cheek. The committee concluded that the staffer's account was more credible and described Gomez's version of the exchange as improbable.

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The report determined that the conduct violated House rules prohibiting unwelcome sexual advances and behavior that brings discredit on the House. The panel noted that the alleged conduct could implicate DC criminal laws concerning sexual abuse, including misdemeanor sexual abuse. If prosecuted and convicted under DC's misdemeanor sexual abuse statute, Gomez could face up to 180 days in jail and a financial penalty.

Political Fallout And Stakeholder Views

Political pressure on Gomez had mounted months before the Ethics Committee released its formal findings. Republican Women's Caucus Chair Kat Cammack stated in August that he 'must resign' if the allegations were substantiated. The committee's report confirmed that the staffer experienced significant and ongoing distress following the encounters, which contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.

The report also took issue with Gomez's initial account of the incident, in which he described the encounter as a single occasion of consensual kissing, before later acknowledging sexual contact. The panel highlighted this inconsistency in his statements to investigators as part of their overall assessment of the evidence. Despite the serious nature of the findings, the report did not charge Gomez with a crime or find him criminally guilty.

Consequences And Next Steps

Because Gomez is leaving Congress, the committee said there was insufficient time to pursue an adequate House sanction, a formal disciplinary action, before his departure. It released its findings so the House could determine whether further action was appropriate given his impending exit from office. The release of the report marks the end of the Ethics Committee's investigation into these specific allegations.

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Gomez had apologized publicly back in June for the pain his personal conduct caused his family, but he has not issued a direct public apology to the staffer. The Daily Mail reached out to both Gomez's chief of staff and press secretary for comment, but learned they both resigned on Monday after the committee's findings were made public. His resignation marks the end of his tenure in the US House of Representatives amidst these controversial ethics allegations.