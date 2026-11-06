Congresswoman Elect LaKesha Womack Wins NC Seat Amid Criminal Felony Charges

North Carolina Congresswoman elect LaKesha Womack defeated incumbent Tim Moore in a surprise victory, even as she faces felony charges and a scheduled court appearance.

LaKesha Womack, the freshly elected Democrat Congresswoman, secured a historic victory in North Carolina's 14th Congressional District by unseating Republican incumbent Tim Moore. This unexpected win occurred just days before her scheduled court appearance on Tuesday morning at the Meckhenburg County Courthouse. The election result marks a significant shift in the district, which had been redrawn to favor Republican voters, demonstrating a strong Democratic surge in the region.

Womack Wins Seat Despite Felony Charges

Womack defeated the long-serving representative with 51.1 percent of the vote on Tuesday, closing a campaign that was heavily overshadowed by her legal troubles. She is facing a felony charge for allegedly failing to return a 2019 Toyota Corolla sedan, a vehicle valued at more than $4,000. The criminal summons against her was first issued in January 2020 but was returned unserved until she was served in October during a campaign event.

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Moore Campaigns on Legal Allegations

Tim Moore leveraged Womack's legal issues extensively throughout the race, launching attack ads that highlighted her felony charge. His campaign accused Womack of refusing to answer questions about the alleged stolen property, arguing that she was not the right choice for the seat. The Republican Political Action Committee (GOPAC) also ran advertisements urging voters to reject a felony defendant, emphasizing the timing of her upcoming court date.

Womack Defends Due Process Rights

Womack responded to the aggressive campaign tactics by asserting that candidates for public office must be held accountable through due process rather than speculation or sensationalism. She noted that as an attorney, Moore should understand that ongoing legal matters must be addressed through appropriate legal channels. The congresswoman-elect expressed frustration that her court date is scheduled for one full week after the Election Day, limiting her ability to address the public directly before the vote.

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Financial Disparity and Campaign Context

The election featured a stark financial disparity, with Moore raising $3 million for his campaign compared to Womack's $59,000. Despite this significant outspent advantage, Moore was unable to secure re-election. Womack described an incredibly difficult chapter in her life that included a severe hospitalization, which disrupted her finances and potentially contributed to the incident involving the vehicle.

Implications for North Carolina Politics

Democrats flipped at least five seats in North Carolina, challenging the previously Republican-heavy landscape of the redrawn districts. Moore, a first-term representative and former state legislator, was the longest-serving speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives before his loss. Womack's victory underscores the shifting political dynamics in the state, even as she prepares to face her court date next week.