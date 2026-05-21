Connie Corleone Sequel Set for Release in 2028; Director Francis Ford Coppola Unlikely to Return

A sequel to The Godfather is in the works, with a focus on the character of Connie Corleone, the only daughter of Vito Corleone. The new film, titled Connie, will be based on the upcoming novel written by Italian American author Adriana Trigiani. It will be released in 2028, although it is doubtful whether director Francis Ford Coppola will return to helm the project.

A sequel to The Godfather, more than five decades after the original masterpiece's release, is in the works, with a female-driven narrative centered around the character of Connie Corleone .

The new instalment will differ significantly from director Francis Ford Coppola's trilogy, as it is based on the upcoming novel Connie, written by Adriana Trigiani and officially authorized by the estate of Mario Puzo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Random House won an eight-way auction for Connie, which is set to be published in the fall of 2027. Paramount is handling the film, although there's no word on casting or production just yet





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The Godfather Sequel Connie Corleone Adriana Trigiani The Hollywood Reporter Random House Paramount Francis Ford Coppola Coppola's Estate Mario Puzo Novel Connie Book Publication Connie Corleone Character Vito Corleone Character Maestro

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