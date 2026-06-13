Connie Sellecca, 71, Defies Age With Youthful Appearance Alongside Husband John Tesh

Connie Sellecca, the 71-year-old star of Hotel and The Greatest American Hero, looked decades younger during a recent outing in Los Angeles with her husband John Tesh. The actress, who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s, continues to captivate with her timeless beauty.

Connie Sellecca , the iconic television star of the 1970s and 1980s, continues to defy age as she was seen looking remarkably youthful at 71 years old during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

The former model turned actress, best known for her roles in The Greatest American Hero and the primetime soap opera Hotel, was photographed alongside her husband of over three decades, John Tesh. Sellecca appeared to have barely aged, with her lithe frame, jet-black hair, and luminous complexion making her look decades younger. This public appearance has once again drawn attention to her enduring beauty and successful career.

Born Concetta Sellecchia in the Bronx in 1955, Sellecca caught the acting bug during high school in upstate New York. She briefly attended Boston College before dropping out to pursue a career in entertainment. Her early success came as a model in America and Europe, which led to her first acting role in the 1978 TV movie The Bermuda Depths.

Shortly after, she landed a series regular role on the CBS dramedy Flying High, where she played one of three flight attendants. Although the show was short-lived, it set the stage for her future success. In 1979, she married Gil Gerard, star of Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, but the marriage ended in divorce in 1987. Sellecca's big break came in 1981 when she joined the cast of The Greatest American Hero, playing attorney Billie Maxwell.

The show, which aired until 1983, became a cult favorite. In 1983, she took on the role that would define her career: Christine Francis on Aaron Spelling's Hotel. The series, set in the luxurious St. Gregory Hotel, featured Sellecca's character in a romantic tension with manager Peter McDermott, played by James Brolin. Their on-screen chemistry was electrifying, and the show ran for five seasons.

After Hotel ended, Sellecca continued to work in television, guest-starring on various shows and appearing in TV movies. In 1992, Sellecca married John Tesh, the former Entertainment Tonight host and accomplished composer. The couple has one son together and has maintained a strong, happy marriage for over 30 years. Sellecca's recent appearance with Tesh, where she wore a casual yet chic black top and faded jeans, has sparked admiration from fans who marvel at her ageless look.

Her ability to maintain a youthful appearance and her enduring legacy in television make her a beloved figure in pop culture history





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