Connor Sanderson-Doyle Claims He Was Tricked By Philip Young In Swindon Sex Abuse Trial

Connor Sanderson-Doyle testifies at Winchester Crown Court that Philip Young manipulated him into sexual acts against Joanne Young, denying criminal intent while other defendants face charges.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle testified at Winchester Crown Court that he was deceived by Philip Young into participating in sexual acts with Joanne Young. The defendant claims he responded to an online advertisement placed by Young and believed his wife was consenting to the encounter.

Sanderson-Doyle Denies Assault Charges

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, aged thirty-two from Swindon, has denied charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. He stated during his testimony that he stopped the activity when he perceived Joanne Young was unhappy. Sanderson-Doyle argued that Philip Young used him as a pawn in a long-term scheme against his wife.

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Philip Young Admits To Extensive Offences

Philip Young previously admitted to drugging and assaulting his wife Joanne Young over a thirteen-year period at their home in Swindon. The court heard that Young confessed to nearly fifty sex offences, including rape and voyeurism. These admissions occurred earlier this year before the trial of the four other men began.

Other Defendants Maintain Innocence

Norman Macksoni, Richard Wilkins, and Mohammed Hassan are also on trial accused of sexual abuse against Joanne Young. Norman Macksoni, forty-eight from Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, denied one count of rape. Richard Wilkins, sixty-two from Toothill, Swindon, pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one of assault by penetration.

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Wilkins Cites Curiosity And Consent Beliefs

Richard Wilkins testified that he answered the Craigslist advert out of curiosity and believed the scenario involved a consensual fantasy. He described being told that Joanne Young would be blindfolded and pretending to sleep. Wilkins stated that Philip Young presented them as a happily married couple engaging in activities they enjoyed together.

Mohammed Hassan Pleads Not Guilty

Mohammed Hassan, thirty-eight from Swindon, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual touching of Ms Young. The trial continues at Winchester Crown Court as the jury evaluates the conflicting accounts of the defendants regarding their interactions with Philip Young and Joanne Young.