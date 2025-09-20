Conor Maynard Announces Engagement to Kitty Bertrand After Settling Paternity Dispute

Singer Conor Maynard celebrates his engagement to Kitty Bertrand, sharing the happy news on social media. The announcement follows the couple's purchase of their first home and adoption of a puppy, Bernard. The news comes after a concluded paternity dispute involving Charlotte Chilton.

Conor Maynard has announced his engagement to Kitty Bertrand in a heartwarming social media post on Saturday, marking a significant step in their relationship. The singer, 32, shared the joyous news with his fans, simultaneously wishing his now fiancée a Happy Birthday. He expressed his excitement for their future together, writing, I’m ready to take on forever with you.

The post featured a tender moment captured in a photograph, showing Conor kissing Kitty as she beamed with joy, prominently displaying her engagement ring. This engagement announcement follows a series of significant milestones for the couple, highlighting the strengthening bond they share. The couple's journey together began with the purchase of their first home in March. Conor shared a picture of them in front of their new home and car, showcasing their happiness at the new chapter in their lives. He further solidified this image of contentment by adding an adorable Bernedoodle puppy, named Bernard, to their family in June, posting a picture of the couple cuddling the puppy. The couple's decision to bring Bernard into their home emphasized the expansion of their family and their shared commitment to building a life together. These events collectively underscore the depth of their relationship and the happiness they derive from each other's company. The engagement marks a continuation of this shared journey, showcasing their shared happiness and commitment. \Prior to this joyous announcement, Conor Maynard has been facing a different kind of scrutiny involving paternity claims. The spotlight focused on a claim made by Charlotte Chilton, a star from BBC's The Traitors, who stated that Conor was the father of her unborn daughter. The initial revelation occurred in June of the previous year, with claims of a one-night stand leading to pregnancy. After the birth of the child, the situation escalated, with Charlotte claiming that Conor was refusing to acknowledge the baby daughter Penelope as his own. Initially, a paternity test proved that Conor was not the father. However, Charlotte raised concerns about the integrity of the testing process. She claimed that an unidentified male was present when Conor's DNA sample was collected and that her own DNA was not taken. This led to a second paternity test. The pair then took a second test, which proved once and for all that Conor did not father Charlotte's daughter - which was then followed up by a statement from her. Her rep told Daily Mail at the time: 'For those of you who have followed Charlotte's journey since her appearance on BBC's The Traitors, will know she has fought an extraordinary battle for truth and justice with heartfelt conviction. 'We are forever grateful to everyone who has shown unwavering love and support to Charlotte over the past 12 months. 'Special thanks must also go to Charlotte's rockstar legal advisors, Lorna McCammon (SFR Law) and Paul Lunt (Brabners) for their invaluable counsel and guidance. We could not have done this without you. 'Charlotte will now take time to process, heal and reflect and when she is ready, she will finally share her story in full.' \The recent engagement announcement and the past paternity controversies, presents two distinct narratives in Conor Maynard's life. The first is a story of love, commitment, and the building of a family. This includes the purchase of a home, the adoption of a pet, and the ultimate commitment of marriage. The second narrative involves complex legal issues and public scrutiny. The resolution of the paternity test has finally given closure to the challenging situation and allowed Conor to move forward to this positive phase in his life. The announcement of his engagement, coming amidst a difficult period, signifies his desire to focus on his personal happiness and future with Kitty Bertrand. This shift provides a window into the complexities of a public figure's life, highlighting the capacity for both joyful and challenging experiences





Conor Maynard Kitty Bertrand Engagement Paternity Celebrity

