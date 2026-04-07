Conor Maynard Marries Kitty Bertrand in Romantic Ceremony

Singer Conor Maynard tied the knot with his fiancée Kitty Bertrand in a heartwarming ceremony, sharing the happy news with fans. The wedding, a celebration of love, saw the couple surrounded by family and friends, with glimpses shared on social media by loved ones. The ceremony occurs amidst a paternity dispute, however, it remains a joyful time for the couple.

Conor Maynard and Kitty Bertrand celebrated their love in a beautiful wedding ceremony this past weekend, surrounded by friends and family. The singer-songwriter shared the joyous occasion on social media, posting a photo of himself and his new bride, radiant with happiness. The wedding, a romantic affair, saw Conor looking dashing in a mustard yellow double-breasted suit, paired with an open-collared white shirt.

Kitty, the stunning bride, wore a strapless white gown with an intricately embroidered bodice and a flowing tulle skirt, completing her look with a veil and a sparkling diamond tiara. The couple's intimate celebration was a heartwarming display of their commitment to each other, marking a significant milestone in their relationship and a testament to their enduring love. The wedding, captured in various photos shared by family and friends, offered glimpses into the special day, revealing the joyous atmosphere and the close-knit bond between the couple and their loved ones.\The wedding was filled with special touches, including the presence of the singer's manager, George Leighton, who officiated the ceremony, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the day. Conor's brother, Jack, shared glimpses of the wedding on Instagram, including a group photo with the groom and other male friends preparing for the ceremony. The attendees, clad in matching dressing gowns, were captured enjoying champagne, adding to the celebratory mood. Also present was Anna, Conor's sister, alongside her boyfriend Harry Clark, The Traitors champion, and a host of other familiar faces. The guest list also included actor Jon James Ewart from Masters of The Air and songwriter Brendan Buckley, who has collaborated with Conor on several tracks, including Something To Me, Maybe I, Cherry On Top, and Bad Feeling, reflecting the close relationships that the couple has cultivated. This wedding comes six months after Conor revealed their engagement, showing the world how much he loves his wife. The whole day was a perfect celebration of love.\While the wedding was a joyous occasion, it also occurred amidst a complicated situation. Conor is involved in a paternity dispute with reality star Charlotte Chilton. Despite two paternity tests indicating that he is not the father, Charlotte continues to maintain that he is the father of her daughter, Penelope. The situation, which has played out publicly, began in June 2024 when Charlotte claimed that Conor was the father of her unborn child following a one-night stand. After the birth, Charlotte claimed that the singer refused to acknowledge Penelope as his own. Although the legal proceedings are ongoing, it does not detract from the beauty and joy of Conor and Kitty's union. The wedding, therefore, is a moment of happiness for Conor, providing a bright spot amidst the challenging situation, and is a fresh start for his future





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