Conor McGregor confirms next UFC fight and makes call-out to Paddy Pimblett

Conor McGregor confirms his next UFC fight against Max Holloway and makes a call-out to Paddy Pimblett. McGregor will face Holloway at UFC 329 on July 12, while Pimblett is set to face Benoît Saint-Denis on the undercard.

Conor McGregor confirms his next UFC fight after Max Holloway 's comeback and makes a call-out to Paddy Pimblett . McGregor, the Irishman, will face Holloway at UFC 329 on July 12.

This will be their second fight, as they previously fought in 2013, with McGregor winning by unanimous decision. McGregor has been promoting his comeback fight, taking part in a televised interview with Holloway and commentator Joe Rogan during the recent UFC Freedom 250 card. McGregor is confident that he will come out of the bout unscathed and in all glory. He stated that it's another world for him against Holloway and at his weight.

McGregor also confirmed that he has two fights remaining on his UFC deal and suggested that the promotion has not yet attempted to extend his current contract. McGregor expressed his happiness with the current situation and his desire to continue fighting in the UFC. He also mentioned that he is contracted for two fights in April 2027.

Paddy Pimblett, the Scouser, has called out McGregor during an interview with Sky Sports, stating that he would love to fight him before the end of the year. McGregor's next fight is already lined up, with Pimblett set to face Benoît Saint-Denis on the undercard of McGregor's return. The FBI has issued a statement confirming that there was a serious potential threat to the UFC White House card, which was avoided after FBI intervention.

Pimblett's call-out to McGregor has sparked a lot of interest in the UFC community, with many fans eager to see the two fighters face off in the Octagon





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